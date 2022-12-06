ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Bay, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth

ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
FOLEY, AL
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate

Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30, and are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Infant found dead in car in downtown Mobile, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a car in downtown Mobile last week, according to officials with the department. Officials did not say how old the child was, only that the child was an infant. Police said the infant was found dead in a car […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died due to his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
CITRONELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy