Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
Related
Man arrested for allegedly hitting father-in-law, stealing money: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Thursday who allegedly hit his father-in-law in the face and stole money from him on Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. Michael Miller, 42, was found on Thursday, Dec. 8 and arrested. Miller was charged with elder abuse and theft of property. […]
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part of the […]
2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
Former grocery store employee allegedly steals cash from register, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman who allegedly stole cash from a register at a grocery store she used to work at, according to a release from the MPD. Alicia Rouse, 36, was arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Rouse walked into Millers Grocery at 8774 Tanner Williams Road […]
Bayou La Batre convicted felon sentenced to 7 years in prison, found with stolen gun, drugs: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District Court Judge sentenced a Bayou La Batre man to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama. Winston Alexander Thatch pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm “previously.” […]
utv44.com
Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
utv44.com
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate
Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: No charges pending against man who shot alleged attacker with nail gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a man who used a nail gun to shoot an alleged assailant will not be charged. Officers responded to a report of one shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road and found a subject suffering from a wound from a nail gun.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked today and charged on four different counts after spending four days in the hospital following his arrest, according to police. Allen Myatt, 32, is facing first degree attempted rape, first degree kidnapping, third degree assault and resisting arrest after being combative with officers, according to authorities.
Citronelle police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect at original scene of crime
Citronelle police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday and booked him on a charge of attempted murder following a day-long manhunt that ended at the same house where the original crime occurred. Russell Robinson was arrested at the same Gay Lane residence where he is alleged to have shot a man...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30, and are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.
Man discovers ex-wife allegedly stole thousands from his elderly parents: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman is behind bars after allegedly taking advantage of her ex-husband’s parents and stealing thousands of dollars by opening fraudulent credit accounts, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Samantha Ariel Perea, 36, was charged with grand theft, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal ID information […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Loxley PD asks motorists to avoid section of Baldwin 68 as firefighters battle fire
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Loxley police are asking drivers Thursday morning to avoid Baldwin County Road 68 between Frito Lay and Conway Road. Crews are battling a house fire, and because of the fog it’s making it difficult to see crews in the area. So, you are asked to...
Nail gun shooting was self-defense, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said a person who shot another with a nail gun acted in self-defense, according to a department news release. Police said no charges are pending in the case. Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road Wednesday night. They found a […]
utv44.com
Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
Infant found dead in car in downtown Mobile, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a car in downtown Mobile last week, according to officials with the department. Officials did not say how old the child was, only that the child was an infant. Police said the infant was found dead in a car […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died due to his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
Comments / 0