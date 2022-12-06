ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I heard multiple shots, back-to-back’ Witness describes one of two shootings that killed 14-year-old boys

By Kayla Shepperd, Stephanie Rothman
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating the deaths of two 14-year-olds who were shot and killed in separate incidents in St. Louis on Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting on Northland Avenue at 7 p.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy shot and killed on a front porch.

No name has been released.

“I heard a man holler, and then I heard multiple shots, back-to-back, at least eight shots,” said Treese, a witness. “I ducked behind the black truck, and after that, I ran up the steps and went in the house. But I didn’t see anything because it was dark, but it’s just sad how violence is around here for young, Black kids.”

Police confirm there are suspects involved in the shooting. However, no description is available.

“He used to come down here and play with my little cousins out on the front lawn,” Treese said. “They didn’t have any problems, they just had fun together. He was one of the ones that was really quiet, but he was very respectful.

Another 14-year-old boy named Lamarion Davis was shot multiple times on North 10th Street in downtown St. Louis at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead by the police.

“After a certain time, more police need to be out here, at least just keeping a look or security guards or something,” said Mackenzie Kulczycki, who works nearby. “No one should feel unsafe, especially a kid.”

“Somebody out there knows something, somebody said something, somebody saw something,” said Lisa Pisciotta, an executive director for CrimeStoppers. “They just don’t want to go to the police, so call us.”

Over the years, CrimeStoppers has helped solve 45 murders with the help of anonymous tips. They hope they can help again.

“We have one too many homicides, our website, you can see two to three hundred people that are backlogged,” Pisciotta said. “It’s an extremely horrible thing, and the cash rewards are just a little incentive.”

Both cases are under investigation. The police have not released further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) if they want to remain anonymous and get a reward.

Deborah Ruffin
3d ago

How very cruel and inhumane your comments are about the deaths of children. Even if the parents lack better parenting skills, as you say, it's cruel to show such a lack of feeling for the children who lost they're lives. There are thousands of children whose parents lack the skills or help to "raise" them. I pray they are safe, especially from the likes of you!

DsrtFx
3d ago

Why is a 14 year old out and about at 1:30 a.m.? Where are the parents?

