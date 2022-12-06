ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Rekindled fire costs family its home for the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family in Des Moines will be homeless for the holidays after a rekindled fire caused serious damage to their house Sunday night. The evening began in classic Christmastime fashion, with a holiday movie on TV, the tree freshly decorated and a fire going in the fireplace.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man fights for survival after attack by his own dogs

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man from West Des Moines is fighting for survival followingan attack by two of his dogs Thursday afternoon. The attack happened just outside The Fountains Apartments. It's unclear what set off the dogs, which police described as pit bulls. When police arrived just...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police respond to bomb threat at Waukee Elementary School

WAUKEE, Iowa — Police investigated a bomb threat that was reported at Waukee Elementary School Friday. A police search of the building revealed no unusual or suspicious items. Police cleared the building. All students were loaded on buses and transported elsewhere before going home for the day. All parents...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Dogs attack man in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Teen escaped police weeks before bringing gun to school

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are learning more about the 13-year-old arrested Tuesday atBrody Middle School on an attempted murder charge. The teenager was arrested after shooting another juvenile during a robbery. "On Nov. 20th, there was an arrangement between two juveniles to sell a pair of designer shoes....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One person shot after crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot Thursday after a crash on 30th Street and Hickman Road in Des Moines. Des Moines police tell KCCI that one person was shot in the groin. The crash involves a gray pickup truck that was stolen. However, the truck was not...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Two teenagers arrested after assaulting homeless man

DES MOINES, Iowa — A homeless man was violently beaten by two teenagers on Tuesday night in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that it happened at the 3000 block of Merle Hay Road. The teenagers were 13 and 14. Police say the teenagers saw the man and beat and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny police introduce new K9 to help with human trafficking cases

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department now has a new partner to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking crimes. Meet Sandy, a 3-year-old old golden retriever labrador mix. After four months of training, she can sniff out chemicals on electronic devices. That chemical is part of electronic...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Suspect in Sonic stabbing faces life in prison

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The man accused in a deadly stabbing at the Sonic restaurant in Johnston now faces life in prison. This week a jury found Spencer Pierce guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Jermain Moses. Pierce, who represented himself at trial, argued he...
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Images of Clive bank robber released

CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old pleads guilty in East High shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Friday for his role in theshooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside East High School. Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. Two counts of attempted murder were dismissed. Court records say...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Capitol rioter Doug Jensen to be sentenced

DES MOINES, Iowa — Next week, a Des Moines man will be sentenced for his role in the attack on the Capitol. Doug Jensen was found guilty of all seven counts against him. His sentencing is next Friday. Jensen was caught on camera wearing a Q-Anon shirt, leading the...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy