KCCI.com
Police: Victim of vicious pit bull attack was owner of the dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police tell KCCI the victim of avicious dog attack was the owner of both dogs. We first told you about the attack as Breaking News last night. The dogs were 1-year-old pit bulls. The victim was attacked by his dogs Thursday...
KCCI.com
Rekindled fire costs family its home for the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family in Des Moines will be homeless for the holidays after a rekindled fire caused serious damage to their house Sunday night. The evening began in classic Christmastime fashion, with a holiday movie on TV, the tree freshly decorated and a fire going in the fireplace.
KCCI.com
Man fights for survival after attack by his own dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man from West Des Moines is fighting for survival followingan attack by two of his dogs Thursday afternoon. The attack happened just outside The Fountains Apartments. It's unclear what set off the dogs, which police described as pit bulls. When police arrived just...
KCCI.com
Police respond to bomb threat at Waukee Elementary School
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police investigated a bomb threat that was reported at Waukee Elementary School Friday. A police search of the building revealed no unusual or suspicious items. Police cleared the building. All students were loaded on buses and transported elsewhere before going home for the day. All parents...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
KCCI.com
Dogs attack man in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
KCCI.com
Woman left with questions after she was unable to fill her Walgreens prescription after painful surgery
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A St. Charles woman is left with questions after Walgreens wouldn't fulfill her prescription after a painful surgery. Joy Linn had knee surgery the day before Thanksgiving. She tells KCCI all was going well with her recovery until she ran out of her prescription...
KCCI.com
Lawsuit: Black student says she was sent to the back of the bus on Waukee school field trip
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Black student is suing the Waukee School District saying she and other students of color were sent to the back of the bus during a band trip. Court documents show that the alleged incident occurred in November before the Northwest High School Marching band returned from Omaha.
KCCI.com
Teen escaped police weeks before bringing gun to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are learning more about the 13-year-old arrested Tuesday atBrody Middle School on an attempted murder charge. The teenager was arrested after shooting another juvenile during a robbery. "On Nov. 20th, there was an arrangement between two juveniles to sell a pair of designer shoes....
KCCI.com
One person shot after crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot Thursday after a crash on 30th Street and Hickman Road in Des Moines. Des Moines police tell KCCI that one person was shot in the groin. The crash involves a gray pickup truck that was stolen. However, the truck was not...
KCCI.com
Two teenagers arrested after assaulting homeless man
DES MOINES, Iowa — A homeless man was violently beaten by two teenagers on Tuesday night in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that it happened at the 3000 block of Merle Hay Road. The teenagers were 13 and 14. Police say the teenagers saw the man and beat and...
KCCI.com
'I miss him so much': Colfax mother blames bullying for son's suicide
COLFAX, Iowa — A Colfax mother is sharing her agony after her son killed himself after unrelenting cruelty from his classmates. Nick Carroll was 15 years old when he died last month at his home outside Colfax. Nick's family blames his school for not doing enough to stop the...
KCCI.com
Ankeny police introduce new K9 to help with human trafficking cases
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department now has a new partner to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking crimes. Meet Sandy, a 3-year-old old golden retriever labrador mix. After four months of training, she can sniff out chemicals on electronic devices. That chemical is part of electronic...
KCCI.com
Suspect in Sonic stabbing faces life in prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The man accused in a deadly stabbing at the Sonic restaurant in Johnston now faces life in prison. This week a jury found Spencer Pierce guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Jermain Moses. Pierce, who represented himself at trial, argued he...
KCCI.com
Des Moines teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to bus station
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun to the downtown Des Moines bus station. Police say the teenager had caused some issues at DART Central Station previously and was asked not to return. But he did return Tuesday afternoon and quickly ran...
KCCI.com
Images of Clive bank robber released
CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal how Fort Dodge police say couple killed newborn
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Court documents have revealed new details in a homicide case involving a newborn baby in Fort Dodge. Taylor Blaha, 24, and Brandon Thoma, 31, are both facing first-degree murder charges. Police tell KCCI Blaha is the mother of the newborn, and Thoma is the father.
KCCI.com
Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
KCCI.com
18-year-old pleads guilty in East High shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Friday for his role in theshooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside East High School. Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. Two counts of attempted murder were dismissed. Court records say...
KCCI.com
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen to be sentenced
DES MOINES, Iowa — Next week, a Des Moines man will be sentenced for his role in the attack on the Capitol. Doug Jensen was found guilty of all seven counts against him. His sentencing is next Friday. Jensen was caught on camera wearing a Q-Anon shirt, leading the...
