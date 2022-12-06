Read full article on original website
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
Westrock Coffee's High Growth Profile Warrants Premium Valuation: Analyst
Benchmark analyst Todd M. Brooks reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Westrock Coffee Co WEST with a $15.00 price target. In the Q3 release, the analyst highlighted two strategic actions that the company is undertaking to further accelerate the company’s growth profile, including the decision to accelerate the provisioning of Phase 2 of the new Conway FE&I facility and the acquisition of Kohana Coffee.
