Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
MLB
5 big questions raised by Judge's massive deal
At the end of the day, Aaron Judge had to stay a Yankee, didn’t he? Whatever changes the organization may or may not have gone through over the last decade, if the Yankees -- the Yankees! -- were outspent on their best, most beloved, most iconic player … well, would they even be the Yankees anymore?
MLB
After Judge, Yanks' key signing was Cashman
The new contract for Aaron Judge, as long as one of the home runs that just made him as rich as he is, was only one of the most important signings for the Yankees at the Winter Meetings. The other, equally important if the Yankees want to finally win again and that means win a World Series, was Hal Steinbrenner bringing back his general manager, Brian Cashman.
MLB
Cards leave Winter Meetings with top target in tow
SAN DIEGO -- There were plenty of massive deals pulled off at the Winter Meetings, with Aaron Judge and Trea Turner nabbing $300-plus million contracts and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Justin Verlander jumping from the Astros to the Mets. Willson Contreras might have had...
MLB
Sox close Meetings with two big moves, one departure
SAN DIEGO -- The Winter Meetings started slowly for the Red Sox, but then they ended in a frenzy, with the club adding two key new players but losing a franchise cornerstone. On Wednesday morning, the Sox reached agreement on a two-year, $32 million deal with veteran closer Kenley Jansen.
MLB
Your lingering Hot Stove questions, answered
The Hot Stove got turned up to 11 at this year’s Winter Meetings, which saw a flurry of megadeals headlined by Aaron Judge’s reported $360 million pact with the Yankees. But the offseason is far from over. We still have two months before pitchers and catchers report to...
MLB
Judge's decision to have domino effect? Inside the Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- A number of notable players agreed to deals on Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, but the most notable of them all remains on the market, leaving the Manchester Grand Hyatt in waiting mode for Aaron Judge’s decision. There was a brief frenzy on Tuesday when...
MLB
Brewers aim to build contender, despite quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- This week at the Winter Meetings, the Cardinals agreed to terms with star catcher Willson Contreras and the Cubs added both a former MVP Award winner who’s fallen on hard times in Cody Bellinger and a notable free agent pitcher in Jameson Taillon. Even the Pirates added multiple free agent pitchers, while landing the top pick in next year’s Draft.
MLB
As Meetings close, how will Braves address key needs?
SAN DIEGO -- Some Braves fans may have grown concerned as their team stayed quiet while the Mets and Phillies made significant additions during this year’s Winter Meetings. Others may have just remembered their team has won five straight National League East titles without winning the offseason. It was...
MLB
Rockies must keep shopping after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt made it clear publicly and, more importantly, to representatives of free agents, that he would not acquire anyone who will block the path of the organization’s best prospects. The three-plus days of Winter Meetings ended with the Rockies acquiring no player...
MLB
Bogaerts, Padres reach deal for 11 years, $280 million (sources)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres closed down their hometown Winter Meetings in style by adding the big-time bat they'd been searching for all week long. Xander Bogaerts is headed to San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday night. The longtime Red Sox shortstop has agreed to an 11-year deal worth $280 million -- a deal which is pending a physical and has not yet been confirmed by the club. Bogaerts' contract features no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause.
MLB
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
MLB
Mets building to win now … and long term
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets may win. The Mets may lose. No matter what, the Mets are going to be expensive. After agreeing to terms over...
MLB
Judge could be one of longest-tenured Yankees ever
Aaron Judge's historic nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees could keep him in New York until 2031. It gives him the chance to be a Yankee for life. If Judge plays out the full length of his deal, he'll have played with the Bronx Bombers for 16 seasons. He'll be 39 years old at the end of it, and he'll have been a Yankee since the team drafted him as a 21-year-old in 2013.
MLB
Rockies' mandate: Improving incumbents
SAN DIEGO -- The Rockies’ 2023 season will depend on bounce backs from players who struggled in 2022 -- a list that includes starting pitchers Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez. Freeland had a colossally poor April (6.16 ERA), and Márquez didn’t permanently pull his ERA below 6.00...
MLB
Red Sox add closer Jansen on 2-year deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Red Sox got the centerpiece of their revamped bullpen on Wednesday’s final day of the Winter Meetings, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $32 million contract with veteran righty Kenley Jansen, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report...
MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
MLB
Dodgers ink Jason Heyward to Minor League deal
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers were quiet at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, but they made a low-risk, high-reward move on Thursday, signing outfielder Jason Heyward to a Minor League deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Heyward, who is owed $22 million from the Cubs after being released...
MLB
Not done yet: Mets to seek more after busy Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Mets came to the Winter Meetings needing to remake their roster, so it came as little surprise to the baseball world when they did precisely that. The first team to strike a significant deal at the Meetings, the Mets agreed to terms with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract shortly after touching down in San Diego. They only kept adding from there, netting José Quintana to supplement their rotation and Brooks Raley for the bullpen.
MLB
Twins remain focused on shortstop with Correa on radar
The free-agent dominoes are starting to topple at last -- and the Twins hope they’ve put themselves in position to catch Carlos Correa when he lands. The biggest piece of the offseason puzzle fell into place in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, when Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Bronx. That began a cascade of lesser free-agent deals in quick succession -- but there still hasn’t been action on the shortstop that Twins fans care most about.
