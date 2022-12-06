Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Bangor welcomes new transit center
BANGOR — Friday dozens gathered to witness the official ribbon cutting for the new Bangor Area Transit Center at 25 Water Street in Bangor. The transit center will serve as a hub for the community connector that serves Bangor, Brewer, Old Town, Hampden, and Veazie. “This means a footprint...
wabi.tv
Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
wabi.tv
Bicycle Coalition of Maine addresses pedestrian safety following fatal incidents
Maine (WABI) - Experts are asking drivers to be alert and watch out for people on the roads. This, after three people were killed in less than a week while walking on Maine roads. Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday, one in Lewiston, the other in Hancock.
AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise
It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
wabi.tv
Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week. The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant. Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park...
#TBT Woman Slides Down A Bangor Hill Without Spilling Her Coffee
Remember this oldie but goodie? The perseverance to hang on to that cup of coffee is worthy of a round of applause!. Many mornings during the winter at 5 AM, when I walk through the parking lot here at work, I come close to wiping out on a regular basis. This always makes me flash back to a crazy video that was posted way back in 2014. It not only makes me laugh but also impresses me with the determination of one woman, to not spill her Dunkin’
wabi.tv
Baxter State Park looking for new park director
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Baxter State Park is looking for a new park director. Park officials say they’re accepting applications for the position. The person in that position is responsible for directing all activities of the park. Candidates are required to complete and submit applications by January 13. For...
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
wabi.tv
Stillwater River Trail of Lights shining bright
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Stillwater River Trail is a beautiful walk to enjoy any time of the year. The trail steps up its game big-time for the holiday season. Shining lights as far as the eye can see illuminated the free-to-access pathway. Colorful arches bookend your walk, and there’s...
foxbangor.com
Pittsfield has a new Police Chief
PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
WPFO
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
wabi.tv
Shuttered Deer Isle nursing home must raise $1.5M+ in one month to reopen
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A shuttered nursing home on Deer Isle is aiming to re-open, but needs major fundraising to do so. Island Nursing Home announced last August they were closing due to staffing shortages brought on by a lack of affordable housing. The Board of Directors has been...
wabi.tv
Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets. The Bangor Police Department is once again teaming up with Eastern Area Agency on Aging to help the Furry Friends Food Bank. They will be at the Shaw’s in Bangor on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon....
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
wabi.tv
Salvation Army out in Bangor for Red Kettle Challenge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Salvation Army was out in Bangor on Friday joining a national effort to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. Outside of Walmart, bell ringers were seeking donations for the Red Kettle Challenge. Major William Thompson says they’ve seen a challenge evolve from many people going...
wabi.tv
Remains of missing Maine man found
WALDOBORO, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have confirmed that a body found on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro is that of a Waldoboro man who had been missing for more than a year. Waldoboro Police say a hunter found human remains off Old County Road on Thanksgiving Day. Local and...
Millinocket mill to be developed by Our Katahdin
MILLINOCKET, Maine — To bring back business that once helped Millinocket thrive, the nonprofit Our Katahdin announced its newest development for One North, formerly known as the Great Northern Paper Mill. According to Our Katahdin, the organization will aim to diversify the site while still maintaining a core industry...
Lubec man pleads guilty to stealing pistols from Machias hardware store
BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing three Colt pistols from Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021. Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said in a release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Comments / 1