8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation
Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
cwbchicago.com
More than 50 armed robberies in 6 days, but Chicago police seem to have no plan to fight it
Chicago police are investigating seven more armed robberies that unfolded in under an hour on the Near West Side overnight as a relentless surge of armed robbery sprees continues across the area and parts of the North Side. Three of this morning’s victims were pistol-whipped. At least two robbery...
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church choir sings carols Thursday night on Dempster Street east of Chicago Avenue. “We sing to help ourselves and everyone else get into the spirit of Christmas,” said Andrew Lewis, the church’s director of music. There’s plenty going on...
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
evanstonroundtable.com
NorthShore’s new policy charging for some online messages gets mixed reviews
NorthShore University HealthSystem has adopted a new policy charging for some online medical advice. The move may have been inevitable, many patients concede, but not everyone is on board. Last month, NorthShore – which consists of Evanston, Skokie, Highland Park and Glenbrook hospitals as well as hospitals in Chicago, Arlington...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty (Orland Park, IL) — The Village of Orland Park held its regular board meeting Monday, December 5. The meeting was held in the Police Department Training Room. In addition to the items on the Agenda, Mayor Pekau took the opportunity to address the lies he believes influenced the 2022 election.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker speaks on proposed assault weapons ban, SAFE-T Act changes
CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is making his first public remarks on one measure just signed in to law by him, and on one just introduced. On Tuesday, Pritzker signed into law changes in the “cashless bail” provisions of the state’s SAFE-T Act — a measure he opted to sign quickly prior to the January 1 effective date, instead of having any sort of signing ceremony.
CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
9 people arrested, 8 guns seized after SWAT conducts search warrant at Waukegan residence
Nine people were detained and eight guns were seized, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, during a search warrant in Waukegan as part of an investigation, police announced. The Zion Police Department said their Street Crime Unit (SCU) began on November 16 devoting “countless hours conducting follow-ups, compiling data and sifting through evidence” into […]
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
WSPY NEWS
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich
Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
CTA crime: Man wanted for firing gun during argument on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago Mass Transit detectives are searching for the offender responsible for firing a gun white riding a CTA Red Line train Monday night. At about 6:02 p.m., the offender was on a train car at 15 W. 69th St. when he got into a verbal altercation with two people.
nadignewspapers.com
Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore
“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
fox32chicago.com
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 12 years for firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers — 19 days after getting probation in a gun case
Just 19 days after Kamari Pleasant received probation for a felony gun case in November 2020, he was accused of firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers who chased him on the city’s South Side. Pleasant, 24, has now cut a deal with prosecutors. They dropped 27 counts...
evanstonroundtable.com
Community members encouraged to share input on Fifth Ward school campus proposals
Fifth Ward residents and the broader Evanston community are encouraged to view and share their perspective on proposed site concepts for District 65’s new school as well as the future of the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. Four proposed site concepts were presented for public input at a community meeting held...
