Evanston, IL

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation

Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

Happy Friday morning, Evanston. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church choir sings carols Thursday night on Dempster Street east of Chicago Avenue. “We sing to help ourselves and everyone else get into the spirit of Christmas,” said Andrew Lewis, the church’s director of music. There’s plenty going on...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

NorthShore’s new policy charging for some online messages gets mixed reviews

NorthShore University HealthSystem has adopted a new policy charging for some online medical advice. The move may have been inevitable, many patients concede, but not everyone is on board. Last month, NorthShore – which consists of Evanston, Skokie, Highland Park and Glenbrook hospitals as well as hospitals in Chicago, Arlington...
EVANSTON, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty (Orland Park, IL) — The Village of Orland Park held its regular board meeting Monday, December 5. The meeting was held in the Police Department Training Room. In addition to the items on the Agenda, Mayor Pekau took the opportunity to address the lies he believes influenced the 2022 election.
ORLAND PARK, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker speaks on proposed assault weapons ban, SAFE-T Act changes

CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is making his first public remarks on one measure just signed in to law by him, and on one just introduced. On Tuesday, Pritzker signed into law changes in the “cashless bail” provisions of the state’s SAFE-T Act — a measure he opted to sign quickly prior to the January 1 effective date, instead of having any sort of signing ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

9 people arrested, 8 guns seized after SWAT conducts search warrant at Waukegan residence

Nine people were detained and eight guns were seized, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, during a search warrant in Waukegan as part of an investigation, police announced. The Zion Police Department said their Street Crime Unit (SCU) began on November 16 devoting “countless hours conducting follow-ups, compiling data and sifting through evidence” into […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich

Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
SANDWICH, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore

“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
CHICAGO, IL

