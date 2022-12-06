ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man killed in shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Briar Forest area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. HPD said it happened on South Kirkwood near the intersection of Westheimer Road. It's unclear what led up...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

North Freeway reopens after multi-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway reopened just after 6:30 a.m. There's a traffic alert you need to know about if you're heading north this morning. All lanes of the North Freeway at Airline are shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to Houston police. The wreck was reported...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Family pushes for answers after Harris County Jail inmate was reportedly injured while in custody

HOUSTON — A 48-year-old man is in a coma after he was reportedly injured while in custody at the Harris County Jail. His family said they were told he fell off the top bunk of a bed and later tried to hit a jailer, but his family doesn’t believe his injuries match that story. Now, they're pushing for evidence and any video evidence showing what really happened.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
