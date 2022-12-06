HOUSTON — A 48-year-old man is in a coma after he was reportedly injured while in custody at the Harris County Jail. His family said they were told he fell off the top bunk of a bed and later tried to hit a jailer, but his family doesn’t believe his injuries match that story. Now, they're pushing for evidence and any video evidence showing what really happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO