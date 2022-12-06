Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Related
Officer 'fighting for his life' after crash involving train, HPD Chief Troy Finner says
HOUSTON — A police officer is fighting for his life after he was involved in with a crash with a train Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Chief Troy Finner identified the officer as Vidal Lopez, 42, a 20-year veteran of the force who currently works in the Technology Services department.
I-45 North Freeway reopens following deadly multi-vehicle pileup in Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is back open in both directions at State Highway 242 in Montgomery County following a series of events that led to a deadly multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Houston Transtar, the...
HCSO: Woman dies after being hit by truck in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street in east Harris County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened just before 10 p.m. on Garth Road just north of the East Freeway. Harris County deputies said...
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
Gunman on the run after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — Authorities with the Houston Police Department and METRO are investigating after a man was shot on a bus in southwest Houston on Wednesday. According to authorities, two men got into an argument on the Route 52 Harwin Express just before 4 p.m. when the bus was near the intersection of Harwin and Gessner.
Man killed in shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Briar Forest area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. HPD said it happened on South Kirkwood near the intersection of Westheimer Road. It's unclear what led up...
North Freeway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway reopened just after 6:30 a.m. There's a traffic alert you need to know about if you're heading north this morning. All lanes of the North Freeway at Airline are shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, according to Houston police. The wreck was reported...
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a small vehicle Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Satsuma near Highway 529 in northwest Harris County. No other details were available. Satsuma and the westbound...
East Freeway reopens several hours after wrong-way crash, hazmat spill in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was flown to a Houston hospital after being injured in a wrong-way crash on the East Freeway in Baytown Tuesday morning, according to the Baytown Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 3 a.m. heading east near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou.
HPD: 15-year-old girl shot woman in the neck during robbery, carjacking
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old girl has been charged in a robbery and carjacking in southwest Houston on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the girl shot a woman in the neck during the robbery and took off with her money and her vehicle. Editor's note: The...
What happened to Taylour Young? Family still searching for answers after the 25-year-old was found dead in his car's trunk nearly a year ago
HOUSTON — Nearly a year ago, 25-year-old Taylour Young was found dead in the trunk of his car. Now, his family is still searching for answers. The case grabbed national attention last year and led investigators more than 250 miles from Houston to Dallas where Young was found dead.
Bond for man charged with killing 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee and wife raised to $1.85M
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing his wife and 2-year-old daughter was back in court for a bond hearing Friday. Jyron Lee, 26, is charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of wife Nancy Reed and their daughter Nadia Lee. Editor's note: The story above...
Surveillance video: Woman punched in face during robbery outside convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for punching a woman during a robbery outside of a convenience store. This happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard just north of Reed Road in southeast Houston.
KHOU
Channelview ISD employee accused of threatening student with Taser
Parents were notified about the allegations. The employee is no longer working for the district.
Newly obtained search warrants give new insight into the night TakeOff was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Search warrants are giving new insight into what police say happened outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston the night Migos rapper TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed. The documents detail how police used surveillance cameras all over downtown to piece...
Elementary school employee in Channelview ISD threatened student with Taser, district says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A Hamblen Elementary School staff member is no longer employed by Channelview ISD after reportedly threatening a student with a Taser, the district said Friday. It's not clear law enforcement was notified or if any charges have been filed. An investigation is underway and parents were...
Video: ATM technician wrestles man during robbery attempt
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a technician servicing an ATM. This happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 on Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston. Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the technician told investigators that a...
Family pushes for answers after Harris County Jail inmate was reportedly injured while in custody
HOUSTON — A 48-year-old man is in a coma after he was reportedly injured while in custody at the Harris County Jail. His family said they were told he fell off the top bunk of a bed and later tried to hit a jailer, but his family doesn’t believe his injuries match that story. Now, they're pushing for evidence and any video evidence showing what really happened.
HPD: Man dies after being shot in the head following argument in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument in southeast Houston. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bowen Street, which is near Scott Street and the South Loop. Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said police were called when someone heard gunshots from inside a...
Family of Delano Burkes desperately seeking answers about the night he disappeared in the Heights
HOUSTON — Family members of a young man who disappeared during a night out with friends in the Heights are desperate to know what happened that night. The body of Delano Burkes was found in the Houston Ship Channel nearly two weeks after he vanished. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in a tug boat.
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0