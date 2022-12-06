ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 4

Nikki Lee Garsow
3d ago

they busted them back and February but didn't arrest him. no they just let him remain on the streets and sell more drugs that probably killed several people and ruined several lives in the time being. I'm more pissed off at the police department right now than the drug dealer

Reply
3
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Arrested Again on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges

The Manitowoc man who was arrested on 12 bail-jumping charges last week is once again in legal trouble. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a situation at the 10th Street Kwik Trip at 6:30 last night involving an intoxicated man attempting to buy alcohol. The suspect, 51-year-old Brian Bell,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wwisradio.com

Arrest Made in Decades Old Appleton Murder

(Appleton, WI) — There’s finally a suspect in custody in an Appleton murder from 1988. Prosecutors yesterday announced charges against Gene Meyer. He’s been living in Washington state for years, but used to live in Valders, Wisconsin. Investigators connected him to the 1988 murder and sexual assault of Betty Rolf through DNA evidence.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged Green Bay girl’s shooting death bound over for trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing. Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Investigation Into Unusual Police Shooting Continues

HOBART, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding a traffic stop where a Hobart-Lawrence police officer accidently shot himself. The officer, a 7-year veteran on the force, remains hospitalized after Wednesday’s incident. As the 36-year-old officer who accidently shot himself recovers, a 30-year-old Hobart...
HOBART, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Exterminators kill spiders in Manitowoc school

Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of giving a gun to children before one was fatally shot. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Make-a-Wish fundraiser uses...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in High-Speed Chase Case

A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced for her role in a high-speed chase that injured a K-9 Deputy. 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Loney was found guilty due to no-contest pleas of charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Striking a Police Animal, Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Bail Jumping, and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by four and a half years on extended supervision.
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Leavy-Carter to face trial for Green Bay girl's shooting death

The superintendent says the district responded quickly after a student and teacher were bitten. Investigators who questioned Beyer say the more they pressed him on his explanations, he'd offer new ones. Leavy-Carter upset over lack of attorney, bound over for trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jordan Leavy-Carter is accused of...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Brown County Man Facing 17 Charges, All Drug Related

A Brown County man, who is suspected to be a drug dealer, is facing 17 drug-related charges. Among the crimes 27-year-old Hyrum Frank Ricketts is accused of are eight Manufacturing charges for drugs including Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine. The Brown County Drug Task Force raided Ricketts’ apartment on Bader Street...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case

A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy