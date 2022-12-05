Read full article on original website
Lawmakers are calling on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to testify or be subpoenaed: 'The American people need answers'
The Senate Banking Committee says if FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried doesn't testify next week, it will subpoena him. "FTX's collapse has caused real financial harm to consumers," the Senate Banking Chair said in a statement. Bankman-Fried denies allegations of fraud, stating in public appearances he did not intentionally misuse customer...
The Senate’s Biggest Crypto Regulations Cheerleaders
The crypto industry has its fair share of supporters on Capitol Hill, but two of its most vocal proponents are senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). The bipartisan duo championed the crypto industry during the bull market, and right before the market crashed in June 2022 introduced a...
Little New Information Derived from Senate Agriculture Committee Hearing on FTX
Last week, the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has oversight of commodities markets, held a hearing on the collapse of FTX, once an inside-the-beltway darling, today a virtual pariah as policymakers rush to react to the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange. Before the crypto exchange went bust, it was the second-largest crypto marketplace in the world. While reports vary, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has acknowledged that $8 billion went missing due to a “misaccounting.” The Committee engaged with a lone witness, the Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam.
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Most Expensive Midterm Loser Spent $68 Million Trying to Oust a Republican
Democratic Representative Val Demings became the congressional candidate who spent the most but still lost in her failed campaign to oust Republican Marco Rubio from his U.S. Senate seat in Florida last week. Demings, who currently represents Florida's 10th congressional district, was defeated by Rubio in the midterm elections on...
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Column: Rescinding the military's COVID vaccine rule is the Democrats' dumbest compromise in the lame-duck session
The COVID vaccine saves lives and makes our armed forces stronger, so why did Democrats give up on the mandate?
Republicans, ahead of House takeover, look to zero in on Biden admin's handling of border crisis
House Republicans are looking to ramp up the pressure on the Biden administration when they take control of the House of Representatives early next year.
U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky
The U.S. House moved Wednesday to avoid an economically disastrous nationwide rail strike, voting to codify an agreement that members of some unions had already rejected and separately add paid sick leave that workers had demanded. The two-track approach allows Democrats to avert a strike that could cost the U.S....
U.S. lawmakers ease planned curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a final version of the measure published Tuesday, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
DOJ subpoenas Michigan elections department regarding Trump
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed Thursday that her office has been served a subpoena in connection with Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith ’s investigation of former President Donald Trump. The subpoena, which Benson’s office received on Wednesday, comes after Detroit’s...
More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants Congress to approve more than $37 billion to help communities throughout the country recover from various natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian, which battered Florida and the Southeast U.S. in late September, and Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico. The supplemental funding request comes on...
‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated...
Republican Reps. Steil, Gallagher join Dems in supporting same-sex marriage bill
Wisconsin Republican Congressmen Bryan Steil and Mike Gallagher are joining Democrats in supporting a bill protecting same-sex nationwide.
I will testify before the United States Congress, says Sam Bankman-Fried
The US House Financial Services Committee has invited Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to appear before it next week for the FTX hearing. SBF said he would testify before the US Congress. However, SBF would only appear before the committee after reviewing the collapse of his FTX exchange. SBF gets an invite...
The Congressional Black Caucus is huddling to discuss its members' threat to block a must-pass defense policy bill without the inclusion of voting rights.
Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the Black Caucus' outgoing chair, is leading the push. What's happening? The Congressional Black Caucus is making a last-ditch — and very long-shot — push for voting rights legislation in the final days of Democrats’ House majority. The Black Caucus is meeting Wednesday...
Corporate executives offer rosier business forecasts if politically aligned with a U.S. president
Corporate executives with political beliefs aligned with the person serving as president of the United States tend to express that partisan affinity with more optimistic business forecasts and disclosures, university researchers say. Research published by faculty at the University of Kansas and San Diego State University indicated business officers, whether...
At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes. “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place...
Warnock, Walker rally with closers as Georgians vote in droves to build Senate muscle
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection bid received a late boost Thursday from former President Barack Obama, who urged supporters to show up once again in force at the ballot box despite the lower stakes in this year’s runoff. “Some folks are asking, ‘Well if Democrats already have control of...
