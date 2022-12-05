ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CoinDesk

The Senate’s Biggest Crypto Regulations Cheerleaders

The crypto industry has its fair share of supporters on Capitol Hill, but two of its most vocal proponents are senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). The bipartisan duo championed the crypto industry during the bull market, and right before the market crashed in June 2022 introduced a...
crowdfundinsider.com

Little New Information Derived from Senate Agriculture Committee Hearing on FTX

Last week, the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has oversight of commodities markets, held a hearing on the collapse of FTX, once an inside-the-beltway darling, today a virtual pariah as policymakers rush to react to the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange. Before the crypto exchange went bust, it was the second-largest crypto marketplace in the world. While reports vary, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has acknowledged that $8 billion went missing due to a “misaccounting.” The Committee engaged with a lone witness, the Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam.
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
270towin.com

House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats

Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
coinjournal.net

I will testify before the United States Congress, says Sam Bankman-Fried

The US House Financial Services Committee has invited Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to appear before it next week for the FTX hearing. SBF said he would testify before the US Congress. However, SBF would only appear before the committee after reviewing the collapse of his FTX exchange. SBF gets an invite...
POLITICO

The Congressional Black Caucus is huddling to discuss its members' threat to block a must-pass defense policy bill without the inclusion of voting rights.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the Black Caucus' outgoing chair, is leading the push. What's happening? The Congressional Black Caucus is making a last-ditch — and very long-shot — push for voting rights legislation in the final days of Democrats’ House majority. The Black Caucus is meeting Wednesday...
inForney.com

Corporate executives offer rosier business forecasts if politically aligned with a U.S. president

Corporate executives with political beliefs aligned with the person serving as president of the United States tend to express that partisan affinity with more optimistic business forecasts and disclosures, university researchers say. Research published by faculty at the University of Kansas and San Diego State University indicated business officers, whether...
