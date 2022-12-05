Last week, the Senate Agriculture Committee, which has oversight of commodities markets, held a hearing on the collapse of FTX, once an inside-the-beltway darling, today a virtual pariah as policymakers rush to react to the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange. Before the crypto exchange went bust, it was the second-largest crypto marketplace in the world. While reports vary, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has acknowledged that $8 billion went missing due to a “misaccounting.” The Committee engaged with a lone witness, the Chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Rostin Behnam.

