Over 1,000 RSV cases reported in Washoe County since October
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of RSV have been reported in Washoe County since October 1. The total number of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 1,017, according to the Washoe County Health District. The health district said a record 263 cases were reported in one week.
Winter storm brings chain controls to Nevada, California mountain passes
Chain control has been dropped over Donner Summit for now. The second system is expected to ramp back up Friday night into Saturday morning. Travel is expected to be near impossible at times throughout the weekend. UPDATED as of 8 a.m. on December 9. If you need to get over...
Hundreds of kids attend 'Shop with a Sheriff' holiday event in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It was another successful year as children smiled ear to ear while choosing $200 worth of gifts at the "Shop with a Sheriff" event at Walmart. Children shopped with either a deputy sheriff or with members from other local organizations. Among...
Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson facing multiple felony drug charges
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson was charged Friday with four felony drug charges in Sparks Justice Court. Prosecutors with the Nevada Attorney General's office are charging Lawson with conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two charges of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with a gang enhancement.
Armed man shot by police in downtown Reno also wanted out of Virginia
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who was shot by police in downtown Reno over the weekend was also wanted in Virginia on a missing persons case. The Page County Sheriff's Office in Virginia issued a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis on October 11 in connection to the disappearance of Joshua Bradford. The warrant was for possession of firearms ammunition by a convicted felon.
Two winter storms expected to wreak havoc in the Sierra, travel highly discouraged
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A set of winter storms is expected to bring a 1-2 punch to the Sierra and other mountain passes starting Thursday night. The first of the two systems is much weaker and will bring smaller amounts of snow to the Sierra. The cold front is forecasted to move through the area starting Thursday night. The Reno-Sparks area could see a few snowflakes between 4 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. on Friday with no accumulation.
Man shot by police in downtown Reno facing multiple charges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man armed with a knife who was shot by officers in downtown Reno has been identified as Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis was shot by police early Sunday morning in the area of North Virginia and East 5th streets after refusing to listen to officer's commands to drop a large knife and then leading them on a brief chase.
One person dead after vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way at Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way in Sparks Friday evening, Sparks PD Stephen Goodrum said. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 9, they responded to a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist near the intersection of Prater Way and 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist and the driver on scene.
City of Reno to host community meet and greet event for chief of police finalists
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is inviting the public to a meet and greet event for the two chief of police finalists, Sparks Police Department's Chief Christopher Crawforth and Stockton Police Department's Kathryn Nance. Through this event, residents will have the opportunity...
