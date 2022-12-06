ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Reno

Over 1,000 RSV cases reported in Washoe County since October

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 1,000 confirmed cases of RSV have been reported in Washoe County since October 1. The total number of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 1,017, according to the Washoe County Health District. The health district said a record 263 cases were reported in one week.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson facing multiple felony drug charges

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Sparks fire chief Mark Lawson was charged Friday with four felony drug charges in Sparks Justice Court. Prosecutors with the Nevada Attorney General's office are charging Lawson with conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two charges of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with a gang enhancement.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Armed man shot by police in downtown Reno also wanted out of Virginia

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man who was shot by police in downtown Reno over the weekend was also wanted in Virginia on a missing persons case. The Page County Sheriff's Office in Virginia issued a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis on October 11 in connection to the disappearance of Joshua Bradford. The warrant was for possession of firearms ammunition by a convicted felon.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Two winter storms expected to wreak havoc in the Sierra, travel highly discouraged

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A set of winter storms is expected to bring a 1-2 punch to the Sierra and other mountain passes starting Thursday night. The first of the two systems is much weaker and will bring smaller amounts of snow to the Sierra. The cold front is forecasted to move through the area starting Thursday night. The Reno-Sparks area could see a few snowflakes between 4 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. on Friday with no accumulation.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man shot by police in downtown Reno facing multiple charges

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man armed with a knife who was shot by officers in downtown Reno has been identified as Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis was shot by police early Sunday morning in the area of North Virginia and East 5th streets after refusing to listen to officer's commands to drop a large knife and then leading them on a brief chase.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One person dead after vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way at Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Prater Way in Sparks Friday evening, Sparks PD Stephen Goodrum said. Police said at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 9, they responded to a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist near the intersection of Prater Way and 22nd St. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist and the driver on scene.
