RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A set of winter storms is expected to bring a 1-2 punch to the Sierra and other mountain passes starting Thursday night. The first of the two systems is much weaker and will bring smaller amounts of snow to the Sierra. The cold front is forecasted to move through the area starting Thursday night. The Reno-Sparks area could see a few snowflakes between 4 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. on Friday with no accumulation.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO