Colleton County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Ladson shooting injures 1, deputies investigating

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday. According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street. The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen after deadly I-26 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes on I-26 eastbound have reopened following a deadly Thursday morning crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash killed a motorcyclist early Thursday. The crash happened around 5:43 a.m. near mile marker 211, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. The crash closed two...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West …. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood. Alex Murdaugh makes appearance in pre-trial hearing.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
CROSS, SC

