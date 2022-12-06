Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
Ladson shooting injures 1, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Ladson shooting injured a man Wednesday. According to CCSO, the call about the shooting came in just before 6 p.m. in the 4500 block of Nestwood Street. The man told deputies that he was standing outside when he felt a pain in his […]
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with intellectual disabilities in the care of the state is now recovering after she was hit by a car, late at night on a Summerville road. Now, her family is asking how that was even possible in the first place. It was sometime between...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
live5news.com
Lanes reopen after deadly I-26 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes on I-26 eastbound have reopened following a deadly Thursday morning crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash killed a motorcyclist early Thursday. The crash happened around 5:43 a.m. near mile marker 211, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. The crash closed two...
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh appears in Colleton County courtroom for pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh and his defense team are in Walterboro for a motions hearing ahead of the murder trial scheduled for January. Watch in the media player below, on Facebook or on Twitter.
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
counton2.com
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley
Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West …. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood. Alex Murdaugh makes appearance in pre-trial hearing.
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
WJCL
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. family survives carbon monoxide leak, meets operator who gave warning
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County family is grateful this holiday season after they got a call warning them of carbon monoxide inside their home. The Conlin family said they are lucky no one was seriously hurt after a faulty stove caused a carbon monoxide leak inside their home.
Comments / 0