Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man

BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: A woman with roommates at a Fried Street home reported she returned from being in the hospital Nov. 29 to learn her purse was missing. Police were called to a Fried Street boarding house Nov. 30 after a boarder reported a man came there, threatened him and accused him of harassing his mother, who also lives there.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Child kidnapped in Cleveland carjacking, police body camera shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred car thefts happen in Cleveland every year. 19 Investigates is taking you inside how dangerous these crimes can be. A child was caught in the middle of a violent car theft this past summer. Public records from the city show how everything unfolded. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

