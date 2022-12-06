Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
‘Harrowing’: 3 men arrested following robbery, kidnapping, hostage situation in Akron
Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
cleveland19.com
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
Man loses $75,000 in online dating scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer met with a resident Nov. 28 at the police station. The man said that in the spring, he had met a person on a dating website. He believed he was talking with a woman named “Jennifer.” The suspect’s online username, however, reflected a different name.
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man
BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
Resident reports car window smashed, purse stolen: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Dec. 1, a woman reported that the window was broken on her Toyota RAV4 and that her purse, which had been on the front seat, was stolen while her car was parked at a local business. A witness reported that a white van was parked next to...
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Man goes on shoplifting spree: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, an employee of the Goodwill store, 13908 Cedar Road, reported that a man who had stolen items from the store had left and gone to the neighboring CVS/Pharmacy store. Police found the man inside CVS and cited him for theft. He was found to have...
Report: Man says driver followed, pointed gun at him in Warren
The man says he was driving near Buena Vista on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
Bird in the hand not worth two-car collision: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Road rage, car crash, unsafe lane change, no insurance: Interstate 271. A Mayfield Heights woman, 40, became so enraged at another driver ahead of her on the freeway at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 4 that she attempted to pass him in order to cut him off and “flip him the bird.”
Warren police investigating after 2 toddlers left home alone
They found a one-year-old and a two-year-old home by themselves crying
Man dies while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died Friday while in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. Edrick H. Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell about 2:40 a.m. by a corrections officer. He had been booked into the jail on Thursday. A booking report does not indicate his charges.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: A woman with roommates at a Fried Street home reported she returned from being in the hospital Nov. 29 to learn her purse was missing. Police were called to a Fried Street boarding house Nov. 30 after a boarder reported a man came there, threatened him and accused him of harassing his mother, who also lives there.
cleveland19.com
Child kidnapped in Cleveland carjacking, police body camera shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred car thefts happen in Cleveland every year. 19 Investigates is taking you inside how dangerous these crimes can be. A child was caught in the middle of a violent car theft this past summer. Public records from the city show how everything unfolded. That...
Elyria man gets 20 years to life in prison for stabbing death of foster brother
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty in Lorain County Common Pleas Court to fatally stabbing his foster brother in 2019. Prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office say Antonio Sprinkle, 30, tracked down and killed Antwan...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
cleveland19.com
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
Youngstown police search for man who left woman bloody after beating
Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
