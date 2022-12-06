ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Watch 'The Nutcracker' or 'Elf' this weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Though the weather is insisting otherwise, the Christmas season is in full swing in San Antonio. More than just local lights displays and tree-shopping, it also means Alamo City families have a chance to catch timeless shows, holiday-season cinema favorites and beloved tunes. We've rounded up some of the most exciting events happening around the city below.
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler football team will have a game with Boerne High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.
