Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change
The bar has reopened with new leadership and plans for late night eats.
Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.
New food truck park slated for San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood
El Camino owner Ricky Ortiz's new food truck park, Bésame, will offer a full bar and feature a rotation of food trucks.
Texas venue cancels drag show performances after alleged threats: 'A safety measure'
The Starlighter, a live music venue in San Antonio, Texas, has canceled any remaining drag show toy drives following backlash to footage that emerged showing a child in attendance.
Watch 'The Nutcracker' or 'Elf' this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Though the weather is insisting otherwise, the Christmas season is in full swing in San Antonio. More than just local lights displays and tree-shopping, it also means Alamo City families have a chance to catch timeless shows, holiday-season cinema favorites and beloved tunes. We've rounded up some of the most exciting events happening around the city below.
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
'I fell in love with ballet' | As Children's Nutcracker debuts, former dancers reflect on experiences
SAN ANTONIO — As the final touches are being put on the tutus and ballet shoe ribbons for the Children's Nutcracker this weekend, some of its former principal dancers are reflecting on how their experiences changed their lives. The Children's Ballet of San Antonio features talented young people aged...
San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant
The upcoming spot is less than a mile from USAA headquarters and occupies the old Gibby's Ice House location.
What San Antonio searched for the most on Google in 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Google is giving some insight into what San Antonio was most curious about this year. According to its "Year in Trends," the Alamo City was the only place in the country with early voting as its top trend. The top trending animal was the great eared...
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio mansion with Buddy the Elf and Grinch pics plus a koi pond re-listed with $300K price cut
A San Antonio mansion put on sale this summer and touted as the "crown jewel of Castle Hills" is back on the market, this time with its asking price scaled back to $1.7 million from $2 million. Befitting its posh price tag, the 5,300-square-foot Southern Colonial-style home includes features such...
Shania Twain coming to San Antonio in February
SAN ANTONIO — Shania Twain is coming to San Antonio, again! The award-winning icon announced that the second leg of her tour 'Queen of Me' will be bringing her back to the Alamo City on Feb. 3, 2023. Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 16 at the...
San Antonio's upcoming Make Ready Market lands 5 more food hall tenants
Local talent joining the food hall includes Chilaquil owner Orlando Aguirre, who will serve Mexican fare, and chef Zach Garza, who will manage the facility.
San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler football team will have a game with Boerne High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
WNBA star Griner expected to arrive in San Antonio on Thursday night following Russian detention
SAN ANTONIO — WNBA star Brittney Griner is free after spending nine months in Russian detention on drug charges. The Biden administration announced Thursday morning that Griner was released in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. KENS 5 has learned Griner was on her way to San Antonio on Thursday evening.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 3