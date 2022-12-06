ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Source: Kent State's Lewis joining Sanders at Colorado

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press that Kent State's Sean Lewis is leaving after five seasons to become offensive coordinator at Colorado for new coach Deion Sanders.

Lewis will be the first prominent hire by Sanders, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is still being finalized.

Lewis was college football's youngest Division I coach when he took over the Golden Flashes in 2018.

Known for his wide-open attack, the 36-year-old Lewis went 24–31 at Kent State, leading the program to bowl appearances in 2019 and 2021.

It's not yet known who will replace Lewis at the Mid-American Conference school.

