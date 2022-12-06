ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona Area School Board authorizes new weapons for security team

By Jordan Mansberger
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area School Board authorized new weapons for their security team to carry on campus.

The weapons are meant to be used only in cases of an emergency like an active shooter situation.

The decision was announced at their monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 5.

School officers who pass the appropriate patrol rifle operators program will be able to carry a semi-automatic AR15 patrol rifle.

The change comes as the security forces asked the board to approve the change saying that given the large size of the school’s campus it would make it easier to defend against any threats.

“Most of the active shooters are carrying those types of weapons,” Bill Pfeffer the director of safety and security for the Altoona Area School District said. “So obviously when we respond to a situation or a threat we want to make sure that all our students, all our faculty, and all our visitors around this campus and our setting, we are one of the biggest school districts in the state, is equipped to deal with the situation at hand.”

Pfeffer says that while it is unfortunate in today’s world that such changes have to be made, that it’s important to know that their kids are at a school that is well equipped to defend against any threats.

