3D printer manufacturer Zortrax introduces metal 3D printing packages
3D printing Specialist, Zortrax, is launching new products working with the Zortrax Endureal industrial 3D printer: two comprehensive sets dedicated to metal 3D printing: Zortrax Full Metal Package 17-4 PH and Zortrax Full Metal Package 316L, as well as a low-melt VICTREX PAEK AM 200, a filament, which has a lower melting point than PEEK and can be extruded in lower temperatures.
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
University Coventry receives £5 million grant to fund digital lab
An innovative digital lab will be set up at University Coventry where students can learn skills in demand in the health and engineering industries. This will include metal 3D printing. The Precision Digital Manufacturing and Healthcare Technology Lab has been awarded £5million from the Office for Students and will be equipped with industry standard digital technologies such as 3D metal printing and high-end radiography equipment.
3D Systems Appoints Dr Joe Zuiker and Dr Brent Stucker as Executive Leaders
3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems announced that Dr Joe Zuiker will join the company as Executive Vice President, Engineering and Operations, effective 12 December 2022. In addition, industry veteran Dr Brent Stucker, who joined 3D Systems in 2021, will be appointed Chief Technology Officer – Additive Manufacturing. Both positions will report directly to Dr Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems.
China’s rules for ‘deepfakes’ to take effect from Jan. 10
SHANGHAI — China’s new rules for content providers that alter facial and voice data will take effect from Jan. 10, its cyberspace regulator said, as it looks to more tightly scrutinize so-called “deepfake” technology and services. The regulations from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued late on Sunday provide for people to be protected from being impersonated without their consent by deepfakes — images that are virtually indistinguishable from the original, and easily used for manipulation or misinformation. The CAC said the move was aimed at curbing risks that might arise from activities provided by such platforms that use deep learning or virtual reality to alter any online content, what the regulator calls “deep synthesis service providers”, and to also promote the industry’s healthy development.
Horizon unveiled new micro AM technology at Formnext
During the Formnext 2022 3D printing trade show, Horizon Microtechnologies unveiled a template-based 3D microfabrication technology. This technology produces conductive parts with micron-scale precision. Demonstrating its technology alongside micro-AM technology innovator Boston Micro Fabrication, CEO at Horizon Andreas Frölich showed attendees the company’s post-build processes which introduce the versatility of...
Desktop Metal has surpassed more than 1,100 installed metal-AM systems worldwide
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a specialist in mass production additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced the company has installed more than 1,100 3D printing systems for metal components worldwide. More than 80% of installed systems worldwide are direct metal 3D printing systems. Among sand 3D printing systems, which are used for...
