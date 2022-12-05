Read full article on original website
Related
wzmq19.com
Marquette Gallery open house
Something any new business might want to consider is taking note of one that’s been around for a while. Lake Superior Photo Gallery in Marquette is celebrating a decade of business. With an open house. Owner & photographer, Shawn Malone, says her inspiration to start a business, just came naturally.
wzmq19.com
Tips for home and vehicle winter maintenance
Marquette, Mich. (WZMQ) – Winter brings lots of fun activities but also potential for damage to vehicles and homes. Long periods of cold weather and slick icy roads can make way for costly repairs. Service technicians at Swick home services in marquette say that now is the right time...
WLUC
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
wzmq19.com
Donations for The Center for Native American Studies
The Center for Native American Studies is reaching out for donations. With exams starting next week, the office is hoping to stock up on its main medicinal plants for cleansing. Cedar, medicinal tobacco, sweetgrass, and sage are the four main medical plants used by the Anishinaabe. These plants are burned...
wzmq19.com
Alger County Animal Shelter lease expires December 31st
Developing now. Alger County residents are worried about the future of their Animal Shelter. Now that its lease is set to expire. The lease for the property the Alger County Animal Shelter Sits on is already on a one-year extension. That extension is set to expire at the end of the month and another extension wasn’t considered an option. Now, shelter workers want to know what’s going to happen to the animals. And what’s going to happen to them?
