Developing now. Alger County residents are worried about the future of their Animal Shelter. Now that its lease is set to expire. The lease for the property the Alger County Animal Shelter Sits on is already on a one-year extension. That extension is set to expire at the end of the month and another extension wasn’t considered an option. Now, shelter workers want to know what’s going to happen to the animals. And what’s going to happen to them?

3 DAYS AGO