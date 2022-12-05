ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wzmq19.com

Marquette Gallery open house

Something any new business might want to consider is taking note of one that’s been around for a while. Lake Superior Photo Gallery in Marquette is celebrating a decade of business. With an open house. Owner & photographer, Shawn Malone, says her inspiration to start a business, just came naturally.
wzmq19.com

Tips for home and vehicle winter maintenance

Marquette, Mich. (WZMQ) – Winter brings lots of fun activities but also potential for damage to vehicles and homes. Long periods of cold weather and slick icy roads can make way for costly repairs. Service technicians at Swick home services in marquette say that now is the right time...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Donations for The Center for Native American Studies

The Center for Native American Studies is reaching out for donations. With exams starting next week, the office is hoping to stock up on its main medicinal plants for cleansing. Cedar, medicinal tobacco, sweetgrass, and sage are the four main medical plants used by the Anishinaabe. These plants are burned...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Alger County Animal Shelter lease expires December 31st

Developing now. Alger County residents are worried about the future of their Animal Shelter. Now that its lease is set to expire. The lease for the property the Alger County Animal Shelter Sits on is already on a one-year extension. That extension is set to expire at the end of the month and another extension wasn’t considered an option. Now, shelter workers want to know what’s going to happen to the animals. And what’s going to happen to them?

Comments / 0

Community Policy