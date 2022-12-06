Chicago teenager pleaded guilty for making threats to Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– One of the teenagers arrested for making threats to Urbana High School pleaded guilty.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz said the 15-year-old from Chicago is facing a Class 4 felony for disorderly conduct for calling in threats last month.
