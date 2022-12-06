ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Chicago teenager pleaded guilty for making threats to Urbana High School

By Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– One of the teenagers arrested for making threats to Urbana High School pleaded guilty.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the 15-year-old from Chicago is facing a Class 4 felony for disorderly conduct for calling in threats last month.

Urbana solar program ends on record-breaking note

She faces up to two years in juvenile prison or probation.

