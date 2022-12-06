Read full article on original website
Shane Reasoner
3d ago
what exactly are safety issues of someone going 8 mph on a bike? VA Beach has a lane along their entire beach so ppl can ride bikes and enjoy the beach! for golf carts as well! maybe we have poor decision makers in charge that need to be booted
2
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials. A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area. One student was on board the bus at the time, but no...
WMBF
‘Holly Trolley’ set to make debut at Winter Wonderland in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s still time to make it out to Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland, and now there’s a new way to get around. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with the city Thursday along with Coast RTA to incorporate the “Holly Trolley.”
WECT
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
WMBF
‘Everybody loved Darius’: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every year family, friends and community members come together to continue the toy drive Darius Hemingway started before he was tragically shot to death. Back in 2019, Hemingway and his cousin Jaylen Wright made a promise to have a toy drive for the kids in...
WMBF
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
WMBF
Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
wpde.com
Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people face various shoplifting charges after the Myrtle Beach Police Department uncovered the illicit operation. MBPD said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals. “Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business...
WMBF
SLED: Little River woman tried to redeem stolen lottery tickets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River woman is accused of trying to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery system. Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 60-year-old Melanie Vanskiver on Tuesday and charged with six counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets. Warrants show that...
WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
WECT
New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8. The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop. “Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday, December...
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
The State Port Pilot
Two significant dredging operations are under way
Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
WMBF
‘There are still a lot of unanswered questions’: Flood solutions presented to Bucksport residents
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Bucksport has become one of the most flood-prone areas of Horry County. On Thursday, residents met with Horry County leaders at the James R. Frazier Community Center to discuss solutions to protect their homes, businesses, and historical roots. The Bucksport community has been dealing with...
WMBF
Traffic Incidents top cause of accidental deaths in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office reduces speed limits
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 7,500 people travel daily on Highway 17 Business according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
WECT
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
wpde.com
More coyote sightings in Horry County? How new developments play a part
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Patrick Herrman lives on Burcale Road in Horry County. He's got 32 acres, 30 chickens...and seemingly countless predators looking to take them out. "A lot of coyotes," Herrmann said. "I see them on the cameras every day." Herrmann says they're always prowling around his...
WMBF
Wild Water & Wheels rezoning application heads to town council
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The unanimous vote by the Surfside Beach Planning Commission to disapprove the rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property doesn’t automatically kill the proposal. It is scheduled for a first reading during the Town Council meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. Wild Water &...
Comments / 5