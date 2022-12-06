ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Shane Reasoner
3d ago

what exactly are safety issues of someone going 8 mph on a bike? VA Beach has a lane along their entire beach so ppl can ride bikes and enjoy the beach! for golf carts as well! maybe we have poor decision makers in charge that need to be booted

WMBF

HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials. A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area. One student was on board the bus at the time, but no...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people face various shoplifting charges after the Myrtle Beach Police Department uncovered the illicit operation. MBPD said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals. “Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SLED: Little River woman tried to redeem stolen lottery tickets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River woman is accused of trying to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery system. Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 60-year-old Melanie Vanskiver on Tuesday and charged with six counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets. Warrants show that...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
CONWAY, SC
WECT

New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8. The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop. “Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday, December...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Two significant dredging operations are under way

Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Wild Water & Wheels rezoning application heads to town council

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The unanimous vote by the Surfside Beach Planning Commission to disapprove the rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property doesn’t automatically kill the proposal. It is scheduled for a first reading during the Town Council meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. Wild Water &...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

