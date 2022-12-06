Tuesday morning shortly after 1:00am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies received information from the Vancouver, Washington Police Department that a kidnapping suspect was believed to be in Lane County along with his three victims. The suspect had managed to elude police earlier in Washington State. The victims were an adult female and her two young children. Deputies located the suspect, 53-year-old Bart Allen Stephanie, driving on Jasper Rd. near Pengra Rd. about 30 minutes later. Stephanie attempted to elude deputies and eventually drove through a privately owned yard in the area of Place Rd. and Church Rd, then continued on through a fence and into a pasture. Deputies were able to use their patrol vehicles to pin Stephanie’s rented pickup and forced him to come to a stop. All three of Stephanie’s victims were found in the vehicle. The adult female had an injury to her head from Stephanie assaulting her, and the children were unharmed. Deputies transported the victims to an area hotel where they were provided temporary housing using a community assistance fund donated by the University Fellowship Church of Eugene. Stephanie was lodged at the Lane County Jail after being treated for minor injuries at an area hospital. His local charges include: Three counts of Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree, Elude by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO