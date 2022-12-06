Read full article on original website
Inmate Dies At Cleveland County Detention Center; Authorities Investigating
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an inmate died Thursday morning. Police said detention officers discovered Shannon Hanchett, 38, unconscious in her cell at around 12:45 a.m. at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Officers quickly began life-saving efforts, and the inmate was pronounced dead. Hanchett was arrested...
Kingfisher County Deputies Release Bodycam Footage From Quadruple Homicide At Marijuana Grow Farm
Bodycam video shows the horror Kingfisher County deputies encountered at a marijuana grow operation the night of a quadruple homicide. The video shows officers as they arrive at the dire situation and look for the shooter across 10-acres, at night. The initial 911 calls came from hushed voices that spoke...
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
Court Documents Reveal New Details On Quadruple Homicide In Kingfisher Co.
The suspect accused of four counts of first-degree murder in Kingfisher County was denied bail this week. Wu Chen was arrested on Nov. 22 and is charged with four separate counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, all stemming from a hostage situation last month that turned deadly.
Teacher At Moore Public Schools Resigns After Sending Inappropriate Messages To Student
A Moore teacher resigned and had his teaching certification revoked after sending inappropriate messages through Snapchat to a student. Nicholas Garrison was a coach and 8th grade teacher who was caught sending pictures and messages to an 8th grade female student, displaying what most would call "grooming behavior." The former...
Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student
An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police. Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City. OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities...
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself
A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
OCPD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting With Armed Man Near Downtown
A man was sent to a local hospital on Thursday following an officer-involved shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. The suspect was accused of pointing a gun at someone and threatening officers. Police said a frightened citizen flagged down an officer after witnessing the suspect point a gun at them near...
OSHA Investigation Finds Contractor Error Caused Deaths Of 2 Men Earlier This Year
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released new information about two deaths that occurred on a job site in June. OSHA said the contractors out of Arkansas working on sewer lines in Edmond failed to test oxygen levels in the confined space while not providing rescue equipment. On June...
Norman Police: 2 Taken To Hospital Following Shooting; No Suspect In Custody
Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Norman, according to Norman Police. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting call at around 1:55 p.m. near 24th Avenue Southwest and West Brooks Street. Police said they found two victims on, one with a gunshot wound...
Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University
A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
Mental Health Association Oklahoma Outreach Team Aims To Reduce Homelessness
The issue of homelessness is complex, an inside look into the Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s (MHAO) outreach team highlights how much they do to help those experiencing homelessness. Program organizers said it often takes multiple agencies to help someone find sustainable housing. The outreach team being the first step...
OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect
Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
School Districts Across Oklahoma Transition to Virtual Learning Amid Spike In Illnesses
Whether it’s inside the classroom or the hospital, Oklahomans are feeling the toll of respiratory illnesses this season. Doctors are calling this the tri-demic, between the flu, RSV and COVID students and teachers are calling in sick in record numbers. “It came down to we’ve got about a third...
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC
One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
Pedestrian Killed In SW Oklahoma City Hit-&-Run Crash
Oklahoma City Police say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. According to police, the deadly crash happened near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Currently it is unclear what led to the crash. Police have not yet identified the victim. This is a developing...
Relatives Of Woman Killed In SW OKC Hit-And-Run Remember Loved One
The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run last month in southwest Oklahoma City is calling for justice. Police have not made an arrest in the crash that took the life of 43-year-old LaTonya Dean and her dog near West Reno and Meridian Avenue. Dean’s relatives made flyers to...
