Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

Inmate Dies At Cleveland County Detention Center; Authorities Investigating

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an inmate died Thursday morning. Police said detention officers discovered Shannon Hanchett, 38, unconscious in her cell at around 12:45 a.m. at the Cleveland County Detention Center. Officers quickly began life-saving efforts, and the inmate was pronounced dead. Hanchett was arrested...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools

Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools

The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student

An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
News On 6

Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself

A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University

A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigating After Teen Was Robbed, Dragged By Suspect

Oklahoma City Police are looking into a robbery case out of Mustang. Pharness is taking his love for sneakers to the next level and turning it into a business. “I'm just doing one to two pairs at a time and just going and seeing where the market is because I’m still feeling it out. I’m still seeing what the people here like,” Pharness said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC

One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Pedestrian Killed In SW Oklahoma City Hit-&-Run Crash

Oklahoma City Police say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. According to police, the deadly crash happened near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Currently it is unclear what led to the crash. Police have not yet identified the victim. This is a developing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

