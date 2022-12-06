Read full article on original website
Loretta Franklin
3d ago
It takes several tries to even qualify as some DVM offices will not accept material listed, or a day or so beyond what they will accept. Then you will have to wait about a month to receive it in the mail.
Here are things you cannot bring through a TSA checkpoint
ST. LOUIS — It's a busy travel season and airport security officials want people to remember which items are prohibited from carry-on luggage. The Transportation Security Administration runs airport checkpoints and has tips for air travelers. The TSA wants people to know that the final decision on items "rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint."
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
kttn.com
Three former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced to prison for corruption, including bribery and insurance fraud
U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced the former president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman and two other former aldermen to prison for accepting multiple bribes to misuse their official positions. One alderman was also sentenced for committing insurance fraud in a separate case. Judge...
KMOV
Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
gladstonedispatch.com
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
Missouri bills call for change in control of St. Louis Police Department
Missouri lawmakers have pre-filed several bills calling for a change in control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
St. Louis Mayor Signs Order Creating Reparations Commission
The nine-member commission will explore solutions to St. Louis' turbulent racial history
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Phone scammers impersonate Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, demand money
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants you to watch out for scam callers impersonating deputies and demanding money. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the most important thing to remember is, a law enforcement agency is not going to call you and demand money for any reason.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Why St. Louis aldermen won't likely serve full federal corruption sentences
ST. LOUIS — Judge Stephen Clark wanted to send a message. So, he gave three former St. Louis aldermen indicted on public corruption charges prison terms just one month shy of the maximum federal guidelines would allow. For former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, that was 45 months.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
What's changed one year after tornado damaged Amazon warehouse?
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak in Illinois and Missouri. Six people died when an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois, and another person died in their home in Defiance, Missouri. 5 On Your Side talked with Amazon officials the day...
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis prosecutor of withholding evidence on Lamar Johnson case, seeks sanctions
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has filed a motion for sanctions against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office for failing to disclose evidence in her quest to free Lamar Johnson, according to a motion filed Thursday. Gardner’s office withheld a lab...
'An inadvertent nondisclosure': St. Louis Circuit Attorney responds to allegation of withholding evidence in Lamar Johnson case
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason will not sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office for failing to disclose evidence in the Lamar Johnson case to the Missouri Attorney General. But that evidence can be allowed into a hearing to decide whether to overturn...
8 people including Freeburg mayor, ex-Cardinals pitcher receive hunting citations
FREEBURG, Ill. — Eight people including Freeburg, Illinois' mayor and an ex-Cardinals pitcher are involved in an Illinois poaching investigation. Seth Speiser, 58, mayor of Freeburg, Danny Cox, 63, ex-Cardinals pitcher and six others received citations from the Illinois Conservation Police. On Nov. 18, the Illinois Conservation Police went...
KMOV
Metro area flu and COVID cases create longer wait times for ERs, Urgent Cares
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Respiratory illnesses including the flu, COVID, and RSV are not just collectively increasing the number of sick cases across the St. Louis region, but now they are also impacting how long patients could be waiting for emergency care. “We’re seeing about a 39 percent positivity rate...
City of St. Louis addresses systemic injustice with new Reparations Commission
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to appoint a Reparations Committee. The group will look at how to restore economic injustices, brought on by “slavery, segregation, and racism.”. Last December, more than 25 organizations wrote a letter to the mayor asking...
5 On Your Side
