ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

N. Korea orders new artillery firings over South's drills

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uu3v7_0jYfCLvc00

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea’s military says it has ordered frontline units to conduct artillery firings into the sea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat response to South Korean live-fire drills in an inland border region.

The statement by the North Korean People's Army's General Staff came a day after the North fired about 130 artillery rounds into waters near its western and eastern sea boundaries with South Korea in the latest military action raising tensions between the rivals. An unidentified North Korean military spokesperson said the planned artillery firings Tuesday were meant as a warning to the South after the North detected signs of South Korean artillery exercises in the border region.

The South Korean army is conducting live-fire exercises involving multiple rocket launching systems and howitzers in two separate testing grounds in the Cheorwon region, which began on Monday and continues through Wednesday.

North Korea’s military said Monday that it instructed its western and eastern coastal units to fire artillery as a warning after it detected dozens of South Korean projectiles flying southeast from the Cheorwon region.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said those North Korean shells fired fell within the northern side of buffer zones created under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions and urged the North to abide by the agreement.

It was the first time North Korea has fired weapons into the maritime buffer zones since Nov. 3, when around 80 artillery shells landed within North Korea’s side of the zone off its eastern coast.

North Korea has fired dozens of missiles as it increased its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year, including multiple tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile system potentially capable of reaching deep into the U.S. mainland, and an intermediate-range missile launched over Japan.

North Korea has also conducted a series of short-range launches it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets in an angry reaction to an expansion of joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises that North Korea views as rehearsals for a potential invasion.

Experts say North Korea hopes to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength and force the United States to accept it as a nuclear power. South Korean officials have said North Korea might up the ante soon by conducting its first nuclear test since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

China's Xi vows to buy more Mideast oil as US focus wanes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to import more oil and natural gas from energy-rich Gulf Arab states while not interfering in their affairs, likely seeking to cast Beijing in a more favorable light than Washington as America's attention in the region wanes.
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Turkey's new Syria escalation

BEIRUT — (AP) — After weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria, Kurdish forces and international players are trying to gauge whether Ankara’s threats of a ground invasion are serious. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned of a new land incursion to drive Kurdish...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tense overnight violence in north Kosovo, Serbs block roads

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Kosovo police and the local media on Sunday reported explosions, shooting and road blocks overnight in the north of the country, where the population is mostly ethnic Serb, despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election the Serbs were opposed to. No injuries have been reported.
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Japan law aims at Unification Church fundraising abuses

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's parliament on Saturday enacted a law to restrict malicious donation solicitations by religious and other groups, which mainly targets the Unification Church, whose fundraising tactics and cozy ties with the governing party caused public outrage. The South Korean-based religious group's decades-long ties with...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin's invasion of Ukraine

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — The winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine during Saturday’s award ceremony in the Norwegian capital. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner

BEIJING — (AP) — A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported. The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China's C919 is part of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Violent attacks threaten Nigeria's upcoming 2023 elections

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Violent attacks targeting Nigeria’s election commission offices are raising concerns about the security of the West African country's upcoming elections in February. In the latest attack, assailants in southeastern Imo state set fire on Sunday to an office of Nigeria’s Independent National...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Why wasn't Russia willing to give up Paul Whelan in Brittney Griner exchange? To 'inflict maximum pain on the Biden administration,' expert says

For months, the Biden administration has tried in vain to push Russia to release two Americans who the U.S. considers to be wrongfully detained. When the Kremlin refused to budge, . Escorted by intelligence officials from both countries, WNBA star Brittney Griner walked across an Abu Dhabi airport tarmac on...
ILLINOIS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian politician sentenced for Ukraine action criticism

MOSCOW — (AP) — A prominent Russian opposition figure was on Friday sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine. The sentence handed to Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs

BEIJING — (AP) — Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as it rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government...
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers on Friday approved the country’s first military assistance package to Ukraine involving a classified list of weapons prepared by the government. The National Assembly voted 148-46 with one abstention in favor of the weapons to Kyiv following months of political...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
147K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy