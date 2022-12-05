Read full article on original website
November Students of the Month
These students were our Maple Ridge Students of the Month for November. They were recognized for being nice! We are so proud of them and grateful for their good examples! (Not pictured: Willow Berlin, Olive Williams, Cohen Clayson, Sloan Swanson, Katlyn Thorpe, Demi Taylor, Juliet Skinner)
3rd mini term awards assembly
3rd term mini term Honor roll. These students exhibit the vital behaviors of productivity. #itsagreatdaytobeadragon #neboschooldistrict #theclimb.
Flashlight Reading in Fourth Grade
Reading is always fun — but especially when you get to use a flashlight :) I have been impressed by my student’s taste in good books this year! Many of them choose challenging selections that push their reading to the next level. We have also recently had an uptick in the amount of nonfiction texts checked out from our classroom library! We’re readers for life!
Free Book Friday
Have you heard? We want to get books into our students hands! Beginning this week, every Friday, a library cart full of books will be placed out in front of the office. Kids and parents alike are welcome to come peek at what books we have to offer and take whatever looks interesting. There are some really great books on the cart, so definitely don't pass it up!
Mrs. Bird Receives Crystal Apple Award
The Crystal Apple Award is given to educators who show exemplary performance in their day to day activities. What is especially special about this award is that it is peer nominated. We are so excited to present this years recipient, Mrs. Bird! Mrs. Bird was formally a fifth grade teacher at our school. During those years she always went above and beyond with her students and her lesson planning. From fifth grade, she transferred to a different position within our school, and is now known as an ESSR teacher. Her specialty is teaching kids to read. She works with a select few students to help them master different reading skills. She still goes above and beyond for the students she works with and they absolutely love working with her. Not only does she do an incredible job teaching our students, but she also works closely with our student leaders, administration, and is a wonderful advocate for teachers. There isn't anyone more deserving than her! Congratulations Mrs. Bird, we are so lucky to have you!
Spirit Winners
Congratulations to Mrs. Langston's 3rd grade class for winning the spirit award this week! Parker is now an honorary member of their class.
Mapleton Junior High Starts a Writers Club
Mapleton Junior High School started a writers club this school year 2022-23. Every Wednesday morning, before school starts, eighth and ninth graders come to write, collaborate about their writing, and dream of being authors one day. Ms. Melissa Heaton, the club's advisor, invites authors to come talk with the students...
