Mary Grace Demarse
Mary Grace Demarse, 81, of Batavia passed away on December 6, 2022. She was born in Buffalo on August 9, 1941 to the late Henry J. and Teresa Marie (Koller) Poorten Sr. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband; Robert M. Demarse; brothers Henry Poorten and William Poorten SJ.; sister Eileen M. Poorten.
Sara M. Allison
- Sara M. Allison, 60 of Batavia passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Mrs. Allison was born May 11, 1962 in Batavia a daughter of the late Carmon and Muriel (O'Connor) Parise. Sara was an avid bingo player, often attending games at...
Donna R. Pringle
Bergen - Donna R. Pringle , 79 of Bergen passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Bergen, NY. Donna was born Friday, March 19th, 1943 in Brockport, New York, daughter of the late Merton Reynolds and Ethel D John. She married Richard A Pringle, in January 1962. Donna graduated from Byron-Bergen Central Schools and later became a licensed hairdresser. She worked for Gilette/Sullivan insurance in Bergen and later as an associate for Wegmans in Brockport, until her retirement.
Law and Order: Task Force investigation leads to drug dealing arrest at Hutchins Street residence
Jennifer M. "Miss B" Morton, 38, of Driving Park Avenue, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, and promoting prison contraband 1st, and Angela R. Bateman, 50, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal nuisance 1st and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. As the result of a joint investigation by Batavia PD and the Local Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed on Dec. 5 at a residence on Hutchins Street, Batavia.
William "Bill" James Stott
It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) James Stott, announce his passing at the age of 66. He was promoted to heaven on Sunday December 4, 2022, at the Batavia Veterans Medical Center. He was born on December 21, 1955, in Jamaica Queens, New York to the late William H. and Alice (Arensten) Stott. In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by a sister; Lisa Willey and a brother in law John Pflueger.
Donald F. Ryan
Donald F. Ryan - Holley NY, 89, passed away December 4, 2022, in the arms of his daughter. Don was born March 20, 1933, a son of the late Franklin and Mabel Ryan. Mr. Ryan was the oldest active member of the Holley Fire Department, Fire Police and Fire Marshall. Don served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed working on his farm and taking care of the waterfowl, of which each one had a name. He also treasured his dogs. Don’s greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Everett H. “Skip” Coon
Everett H. “Skip” Coon, was received into the arms of his Savior on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Westerly, Rhode Island, a son of the late Walter Coon and Beatrice (Hunt) Coon. Mr. Coon married the former Phyllis Sue Jewell on December 18, 1971. The couple had two daughters and resided in Wyoming, NY for more than 40 years. In 1973 Mr. Coon graduated from the Elohim Bible Institute. Mr. Coon worked as a lineman for National Fuel Gas, retiring in 1995 following 30 years of service. A man of strong faith, Mr. Coon was a member of the East Shelby Community Bible Church. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed biking. Mr. Coon was also an avid letter writer, enjoyed photography and reading history books, magazines and especially the Bible.
STOP-DWI program honors poster contest winner, top DWI cops in county
For the fourth straight year, Zoey Shepard created an award-winning STOP-DWI poster, but this time, the Byron-Bergen senior nabbed the grand prize in the program's annual poster contest. She received her award Monday from the Genesee County STOP-DWI Advisory Board at Terry Hills.
O-A cheerleaders looking to lift holiday spirits of veterans at NYS Vets Home
The Oakfield-Alabama Hornets Cheerleaders are collecting holiday decorations to donate to veterans staying at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia. They are accepting donations for any decor as well as holiday craft supplies so that veterans can decorate their rooms, doors, and bulletin boards for the holidays. The cheerleaders are also collecting holiday cards written to veterans.
Genesee Chorale performs 'From Star to Star' on Saturday
The Genesee Chorale performs its annual holiday concert -- From Star to Star -- at 4 p.m. on Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church. Ric Jones is the director. Janine Fagnan is the associate conductor, and Doug Hanson is the accompanist. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or at www.geneseechorale.com/box-office.
Solar project to shine on towns of Elba, Oakfield and the county with growth capital
If all goes as expected, a solar energy project in Elba and Oakfield will net a nearly $88 million gain for Genesee County over the next three decades, Steve Hyde says.
Sponsored Post: Ricky Palermo Foundation: Awareness continues to open doors because of Palermo Foundation
Awareness continues to open doors because of Palermo Foundation. It is always an emotional boost for me to see how much comfort our foundation has brought to people that have become newly injured with a spinal cord injury (SCI). Just imagine yourself being away on a California vacation with your wife and two children and then the most unexpected catastrophe happens as you find yourself floating facedown because you just broke your neck in the ocean. You don’t know which hospital is the best for treating a SCI so, you are at the mercy of the first responders. Just when you find yourself with nowhere to turn, you get a phone call from The Miami Project (MP) to Cure Paralysis (the #1 spinal research center in the country). The reason that the MP has called you is because one of your friends was at the BRUCE in the USA concert that was put on by our Ricky Palermo Foundation. This friend got in touch with me and I in turn got in touch with the MP, and this family was able to have a plan that has many of the answers you were hoping for. This is the second time that this situation has come up this year. Last winter, a cousin of a close friend who lives in Minnesota suffered a SCI while snowmobiling. This family called their cousin that is a big supporter of our events and he was able to contact me and then I was able to put them in touch with the MP. Then the MP guided them to the nearest SCI rehab. I wish my family had a place like the MP to call when I was first injured in 1981, but the MP did not exist until 1985.
County coroners tapped as solution to transport deceased bodies: hearing set for 2023
A proposal to increase the salary of the Genesee County coroner would coincide with extra duties, including the transport of deceased individuals when necessary. A resolution for this measure would add a $200 payment for roundtrip costs of transporting someone who has died and a coroner has been requested. This change and additional stipend are being proposed as an amendment to a local law, County Attorney James Wujcik said.
In need of some ice hockey equipment? Friends of the Rink to the rescue
Sharon Valyear-Gray wanted to make one thing clear: if you're in need of hockey equipment, Friends of the Rink may be able to help. The nonprofit has six containers and then some of used goods, from skates and helmets to shoulder pads. What she also wants to make clear -- similar to the sheen on the ice rink at David M. McCarthy ice arena -- is that these goods are available to kids in need to help them enjoy the sport.
