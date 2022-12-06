Read full article on original website
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
Owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas giving Christmas trees to 150 veterans, military families
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas and Indianapolis are helping area military personnel and veterans get into the Christmas spirit with an annual tree giveaway. Avalanche Food Group is giving 150 Beaumont veterans and military families a fresh-cut Christmas tree and more on Wednesday....
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
Beaumont Police Department celebrates Chief Singletary
BEAUMONT, Texas — Congratulations are in order!. At the 2022 Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards for the Eastern District of Texas, Chief James P. Singletary was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award. Singletary was appointed Chief of Police by Beaumont City Council in September 2011. This award is award is evidence...
Retirement ceremony honoring Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County officials are set to recognize a man they say has dedicated much of his life to servicing the county. Emergency Management Coordinator Michael R. White is being recognized for his 15 years of servicing Jefferson County ahead of his upcoming retirement. County officials described White's long career as distinguished.
'Safety never takes a day off': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster reminisces on 39 years of service
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Beaumont's longest serving motorcycle cops spent Monday morning serving coffee instead of citations to help raise money for Toys for Tots. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983.
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
Beaumont Animal Care in desperate need to find homes for the animals in their care
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is crying out for a helping hand this holiday season. The animal shelter is nearly full. The facility is at capacity with dogs and have just a few remaining cages available for cats. Beaumont Animal Care is the city’s shelter and they do...
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Beaumont mother charged with injuring infant child who later died
Beaumont Police say a mother is charged with causing injuries that led to the death of her infant child. According to Police, 27-year-old Quenisha Hawkins is accused of causing the death of 5-month old JaKaiden Shaw after the child suffered injuries such as shaking, multiple fractures, severe eye injury, and brain injury.
Police say 44-year-old man arrested for harboring runaway Vidor teen had helped search for her
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old man who helped search for a missing 14-year-old Vidor girl by handing out fliers is now behind bars after police say he was hiding her in a Beaumont home. The 14-year-old Vidor girl, who was missing for more than three weeks, is now safe...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
DEVELOPING: BPD investigating death of woman found behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a woman's death. Someone discovered a woman's body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope. Police say the body is...
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
Nederland High School students given chance to have their artwork displayed on Boston Avenue
NEDERLAND, Texas — Boston Avenue in Nederland is usually decked out for the holiday and is set to bring in the new year with a new look. City leaders have teamed up with student artists from Nederland High School in a new project called the 'Art Banner Project.’ Students submitted their favorite art project in hopes that theirs would be chosen to be made into a banner that will be displayed on Boston Avenue.
Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal
First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
Southeast Texas mom duo creates website to spotlight area businesses, show what Beaumont has to offer
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two mothers created a website to help Southeast Texans support area businesses this holiday season, while also showing off all that Beaumont has to offer. Daniella Sutton and Joanna Truncali created 409family.com in April. According to the website, 409family.com is a "family-friendly guide to all things Southeast Texas."
