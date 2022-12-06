ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Nate's Next Kid Up toy drive at In The Game Funtrackers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One young man is going above and beyond when it comes to ensuring that less fortunate boys and girls across the Coastal Bend are well taken care of this holiday season. For the last several years, Nate Gonzalez has organized a toy drive for The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of the Coastal Bend. Over the years, the boy has raised hundreds of toys to give to children that find themselves in the organization for one reason or another.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Just in Time for Christmas

Courtesy: Belinda Casanova Ingleside Director of Library Services Belinda Casanova (right) is all smiles recently, pictured with Corpus Christi Toys for Tots coordinator Josh Jelinek who delivered a van packed full of free books library staff distributed during last weekend’s Light up Live Oak event. All the materials, from Scholastic Books, were donated, just in time for Christmas. Volunteers gave them to children who visited the ‘Santa’s Workshop’ area at Live Oak Park. Other books will be given to the Ingleside Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa campaign as holiday gifts for needy families.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi receives new designation as a WWII Heritage City

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announced that the city of Corpus Christi was named by the National Park Service as a World War II Heritage City. City Councilman Greg Smith feels the honor is long overdue, considering that the largest military training base in the world was located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy