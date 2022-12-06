Read full article on original website
Reindeer Run to support Bikes for Kids this holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, one group in town raises money to purchase bikes for kids. That group is creatively called... Bikes for Kids! This weekend, they are bringing the magic of the holidays with a Reindeer Run and Walk!. The 5K Run and Kids 1K will starts...
Nate's Next Kid Up toy drive at In The Game Funtrackers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One young man is going above and beyond when it comes to ensuring that less fortunate boys and girls across the Coastal Bend are well taken care of this holiday season. For the last several years, Nate Gonzalez has organized a toy drive for The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of the Coastal Bend. Over the years, the boy has raised hundreds of toys to give to children that find themselves in the organization for one reason or another.
Corpus Christi nine-year-old makes it his mission to give the gift of joy this season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get your children thinking about giving back to others this holiday season -- one nine-year-old is leading the way. Nate Gonzalez founded the community project called Nate's Next Kid Up. His mission is to make sure every child in the community has a good Christmas.
The 10th annual Ho-Ho-Ho Cookie Swap is as sweet as sugar
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th annual Ho-Ho-Ho Cookie Swap was held at the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina Wednesday night. The competition heated up as a group of women competed for the 2022 Cookie Swap Queen. The sweet smelling contest was created as a networking opportunity for women who...
These houses are lit! Here's where you can see holiday displays in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!. It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!. Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton...
Opening day for Corpus Christi's Cheesecake Factory pushed back two days
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The grand opening date for Corpus Christi's new Cheesecake Factory location has been pushed back two days from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, according to representatives from La Palmera Mall. Construction began back in February and the company started hiring in September. An original opening...
KIII TV3
Looking back at the Coastal Snow of 2017
On Dec. 8, 2017- Corpus Christi was covered in a blanket of snow. For some South Texans, this was the first time they had ever seen snow.
'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
Just in Time for Christmas
Courtesy: Belinda Casanova Ingleside Director of Library Services Belinda Casanova (right) is all smiles recently, pictured with Corpus Christi Toys for Tots coordinator Josh Jelinek who delivered a van packed full of free books library staff distributed during last weekend’s Light up Live Oak event. All the materials, from Scholastic Books, were donated, just in time for Christmas. Volunteers gave them to children who visited the ‘Santa’s Workshop’ area at Live Oak Park. Other books will be given to the Ingleside Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa campaign as holiday gifts for needy families.
Rainbow Room Toy Drive underway until Dec. 15
For the first year, the Rainbow Room, along with Child Protective Services, is hosting this massive toy drive, and they are asking for toy donations for children ages infant to 18.
Wings Over South Texas Air Show will return for Buc Days next year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Texas tradition is getting ready to take to the skies once again. The Blue Angels were in town Thursday to discuss their preparations for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. Some of the Navy's finest Blue Angel pilots flew into Corpus Christi Thursday to be part of the special announcement.
Tips, tricks to help your Christmas tree last through the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If residents prefer a real Christmas tree over an artificial one -- then there are a few things to know to make sure your tree doesn't become a safety hazard. Residents have already begun to decorate their trees in the most extravagate of holiday assortments....
Texas surfers share shark bite experience at Corpus Christi beach
He described the bites as crescent-shaped.
Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color
, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
Low attendance at Pearl Harbor remembrance makes WWII survivor feel invisible
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a small crowd of people who took part in the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony atSherrill Park. One World War II veteran wasn’t too happy about the small crowd on Wednesday. "People don’t care," said World War II survivor Jose Mendez. "You...
South Texas illuminated boat parade returns for the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The illuminated Boat Parade brought the community together for the holidays. The event was held downtown at the Corpus Christi Marina. Holiday cheer was definitely in the air and on the water as the cheerful parade lit up the marina and the faces of numerous residents.
A South Texas winter wonderland of the past
December 8, 2017 saw the Coastal Bend awaken to snow...a rare event for South Texas. Take a look at some of our memories of that night and day.
Corpus Christi receives new designation as a WWII Heritage City
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales announced that the city of Corpus Christi was named by the National Park Service as a World War II Heritage City. City Councilman Greg Smith feels the honor is long overdue, considering that the largest military training base in the world was located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
