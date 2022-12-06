Read full article on original website
Rep. Burrows, Lubbock ISD trustee discuss district’s safety after Uvalde investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows spoke with area parents Tuesday evening about the state House investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. He shared his findings and a Lubbock ISD trustee explained the district’s preparation to keep students safe. The public meeting was...
Friday morning top stories: South Plains seeing shortage of children’s medicine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 80% of hospital beds full in U.S. WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in Texas after being released from Russia in exchange for a convicted arms dealer. But, Russia would not agree to release American Paul Whalen. Follow the latest details here: Brittney...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nemo
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nemo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a 9-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. Nemo loves water and playing in it. He also does great with strangers and is always ready to make a new friend. Nemo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
