On Sunday morning, the NBA world was hit with some shocking and heartbreaking news when legendary NBA player and coach Paul Silas died at the age of 79. While many in the NBA and basketball world offered their condolences and mournful thoughts, one particular message stood out from all-time great Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan, who Read more... The post Michael Jordan has heartwarming for fallen NBA legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

16 MINUTES AGO