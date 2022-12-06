ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Kevin Kiermaier to Toronto, World Baseball Classic

Kevin Kiermaier, the longtime Rays center fielder known for his excellent defense, in whom the Dodgers were interested, agreed to a free agent deal with the Blue Jays, per multiple reports. Shi Davidi of Sportsnet was first to report Kiermaier’s pact with Toronto. Juan Toribio at MLB.com reported that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Kevin Pillar

Veteran outfielder fulfilled a dream by playing for his boyhood team, but his 2022 time with the Dodgers was cut short by a shoulder injury that effectively ended his season after only two months. Pillar was born and grew up in the San Fernando Valley, and played baseball at Chaminade...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Where Dodgers free agents have signed for 2023

The Dodgers had a relatively large number of free agents this offseason, thanks to a few early roster decisions that set the tone for the hot stove. So we have quite a few folks to keep track of this winter. First came the ten players who became free agents the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Michael Jordan has heartwarming for fallen NBA legend

On Sunday morning, the NBA world was hit with some shocking and heartbreaking news when legendary NBA player and coach Paul Silas died at the age of 79. While many in the NBA and basketball world offered their condolences and mournful thoughts, one particular message stood out from all-time great Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan, who Read more... The post Michael Jordan has heartwarming for fallen NBA legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

