On this day in 2004: Glenn Hoddle appointed Wolves manager
Glenn Hoddle was given the job of taking Wolves back to the Premier League on this day in 2004.Hoddle had been out of work after leaving Tottenham in September 2003.It was also the second time he had succeeded Dave Jones after previously replacing him at Southampton.Jones had been sacked with Wolves 19th in the Championship having just come down from the Premier League.“I’m delighted to be here. I saw the massive potential Wolverhampton have got; their ambition paralleled my thoughts,” Hoddle said at the time.“It’s a Premiership set-up here. They’ve got the stadium and the fan base, and when I...
Birmingham reveal fresh interest in club after proposed deal collapses
Birmingham have revealed other interested parties have approached the club over a proposed takeover after the collapse of a bid by businessman Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez.Richardson and his partner – former Barcelona player Lopez – had been in talks with the current owners of the Sky Bet Championship club for five months.However, last week, Richardson said that after extensive due diligence it was not possible to continue with their proposal, which was backed by Maxco Capital.On Wednesday morning, Birmingham issued a statement confirming that deal was no longer on the table, but stressed there were now other interested parties...
EastEnders' Kat Slater to face Christmas dilemma as Phil returns
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kat Slater will face a huge decision when Phil returns in the lead-up to Christmas. Kat is currently engaged to Phil but recent episodes have seen her start to grow closer to her ex-husband Alfie – who is desperate to reunite with her. As Alfie...
Harry and Meghan: UK press monetised hatred of couple, says MP
A Labour MP has accused the British press of monetising online hatred of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Rhondda MP Chris Bryant said newspapers had "filled their online sites" with "hateful Meghan Markle material". "It is becoming their richest clickbait scene… it drives viewing and earns advertising income," he...
Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester
Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
Macauley Southam-Hales: Stockport County right-back 'very lucky' after colliding with hoardings
Stockport County right-back Macauley Southam-Hales was "very lucky" not to be seriously injured after colliding with an advertising hoarding during their FA Cup replay win over Charlton Athletic, says boss Dave Challinor. The 26-year-old appeared to be nudged by Charlton's George Dobson and was taken to hospital following the incident.
Manchester United open Old Trafford cafe as warm hub
Manchester United are opening Old Trafford as a free "warm hub" during December as people struggle with rising costs and energy bills. The Red Cafe will be open Monday and Wednesday evenings "to help those facing difficult months ahead". It will provide "those in need with a space to stay...
EastEnders confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The Walford soap is airing some action-packed episodes over the festive season this year, as Mick Carter's ongoing storyline with Janine Butcher finally comes to a head. As always, there are some schedule changes...
Life after one week with robots in Leeds
Robots that deliver food from a nearby supermarket have been deployed in areas around Leeds as part of a trial. BBC reporter Jacob Tomlinson went to Adel in West Yorkshire to see what the community thought of the robots one week after being introduced. One resident said: "They're the cutest...
Gary Ballance released by Yorkshire in bid for fresh start in wake of racism case
Batter will not play Championship cricket for another county in 2023 season
I'm really proud my children are mixed race, says Harry
Are Prince Harry and Meghan the victims of an oppressive royal system? Or are they the millionaire moaners of Montecito?. However the public views their TV show, there will be one set of delighted viewers - and that's in Buckingham Palace and the rest of the Royal Family. They might...
Steve Borthwick could be unveiled as the new England head coach THIS WEEK once RFU finalise deal with Leicester... but it's unclear if Tigers will also allow defence coach Kevin Sinfield and fitness guru Aled Walters to leave
Steve Borthwick is set to be unveiled as England’s new head coach in the coming days after Eddie Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday —bringing his seven-year tenure to an abrupt end. The union launched urgent talks with Leicester Tigers about recruiting Borthwick six months earlier...
BBC1 repeats Christmas line-up as almost half the shows on main two channels will be reruns
It is as predictable as what’s on the menu for Christmas lunch. And it will be slim pickings when it comes to the BBC’s festive line-up – as nearly half of the shows served up on its main two channels will be repeats. There will only be...
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Rebecca Adlington: Ex-Olympic champion on body image and getting mums swimming
Former Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington is using what she learned about dealing with negative body image after giving birth to help other mothers in the pool. Adlington's Swim Stars programme was involved in research that found that 65% of mums felt judged in bathing suits when taking children swimming.
