ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen underwent right shoulder surgery on Wednesday, the club announced, another tough blow on the injury front for Tampa Bay. Feyereisen’s procedure involved Dr. Keith Meister performing a “general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum,” the team announced Thursday afternoon. He will begin rehabbing with the goal of resuming throwing in four months, according to the club. It will take a similarly long time for Feyereisen to work his way back from that shutdown, meaning he'll be out of game action for the entire first half and likely won't be all the way back until late August.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO