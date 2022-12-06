Read full article on original website
MLB
Explore the Angels' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
These teams still have holes to fill
The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
MLB
Mets keep getting better, one signing at a time
Suddenly, the biggest player in baseball isn’t the slugger who hit 62 home runs, or ace pitchers or shortstops -- either the ones like Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts who have signed big contracts, or the ones like Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson waiting to sign them. The biggest player suddenly looks like Steve Cohen, the owner of the Mets.
MLB
Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
MLB
'More the merrier': Xander joins stacked Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres wrapped up Winter Meetings week with a Friday afternoon press conference at Petco Park, where they introduced the newest Padre to the city of San Diego. Or should we say ... Xan Diego. "I'm looking forward," said Xander Bogaerts, fresh off signing his 11-year, $280...
MLB
MLB distributes first bonuses through Pre-Arb Pool Program
A total of 100 players received bonuses as part of the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, a component of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA). According to a source, 11 of those players earned more than $1 million. The bonuses accrued though...
MLB
Who are the Dodgers' remaining potential FA targets?
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet Winter Meetings for the Dodgers, something that has become somewhat expected over the last few seasons. But just as has been the case in years past, that certainly doesn't mean the Dodgers will remain silent this winter. In 2020, Los Angeles made the...
MLB
Kiermaier agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Kevin Kiermaier to add the longtime Rays cornerstone to their new-look outfield, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio on Saturday. Kiermaier’s deal, first reported by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, is pending a physical and has not yet been made...
MLB
X-factor: How Bogaerts' signing shakes up Padres' D
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason is young. More than two months remain until pitchers and catchers report -- more than two months for general manager A.J. Preller to further shake things up in San Diego. As such, team officials aren't quite ready to make declarative statements about which players might...
MLB
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 9. Kelley is the lone Hall of Famer born on Dec. 9, competing over 17 seasons with a 50.4 WAR. He also served as player-manager for the Reds from 1902-05 and again for Boston in '08.
MLB
Get to know Thad Ward, the Nats' Rule 5 pick
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was a piece of advice Thad Ward had received in his young pro career that resonated loudly Wednesday afternoon. “I had a...
MLB
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
MLB
How Cubs can move on from Contreras
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Willson Contreras had multiple moments to raise his cap to Cubs fans last summer, when he dealt with trade rumors, stayed put through the Deadline and then faced the countdown to free agency. The catcher left Chicago as the longest-tenured player in the organization.
MLB
Trevor Williams agrees to 2-year deal with Nats (report)
The Nationals appeared to bolster their pitching depth Friday, agreeing to a two-year, $13 million deal with right-hander Trevor Williams, according to multiple reports. The team has not confirmed the signing, which was first reported by Mark Zuckerman of MASN. A 30-year-old swingman, Williams bounced between the rotation and bullpen...
MLB
Nimmo returning to Mets on 8-year deal (sources)
SAN DIEGO -- Brandon Nimmo's personality is built upon an "aw, shucks" demeanor, the type he first showed New York when he signed with the Mets as an 18-year-old, first-round Draft pick more than a decade ago. Over the years, Nimmo grew as both a person and a player, but...
MLB
When Robin Ventura charged the mound vs. Nolan Ryan
Nolan Ryan plunked 158 batters during his Hall of Fame career, but it was his final HBP that sparked one of baseball's most surreal moments. When the 46-year-old right-hander drilled 26-year-old Robin Ventura with a pitch in the third inning on Aug. 4, 1993, nobody could have imagined what would happen next. Ventura dropped his bat, tossed his helmet to the ground and charged the mound.
MLB
Feyereisen has shoulder surgery
ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen underwent right shoulder surgery on Wednesday, the club announced, another tough blow on the injury front for Tampa Bay. Feyereisen’s procedure involved Dr. Keith Meister performing a “general cleanup of the rotator cuff and labrum,” the team announced Thursday afternoon. He will begin rehabbing with the goal of resuming throwing in four months, according to the club. It will take a similarly long time for Feyereisen to work his way back from that shutdown, meaning he'll be out of game action for the entire first half and likely won't be all the way back until late August.
MLB
Why Bell fits the Guardians' offense so well
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians were confident that they had the power bat they needed to keep a home run threat in the middle of the lineup when they left Spring Training earlier this year. Franmil Reyes was ready to go from a hot-and-cold contributor to a dependable cleanup guy.
MLB
How Contreras hopes to honor Molina's legacy
ST. LOUIS -- The move the Cardinals hope will continue their decades-long stability at catcher and make them true World Series contenders again -- agreeing to terms with World Series-winning star Willson Contreras in free agency -- became official on Friday. Contreras, a three-time All-Star who agreed to a five-year,...
