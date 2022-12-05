Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
kmyu.tv
Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
kmyu.tv
Assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An officer-involved shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Bluffdale on Saturday. Officials responded to the area of 750 West and Plymouth Rock Lane at the Beacon Hill Apartments, where crime scene tape secured the area. AnnElise Harrison, a spokesperson with Saratoga Springs who provides...
kmyu.tv
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after disagreement leads to shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crime scene tape is up and several lanes of 3500 South, under the I-215 overpass are still blocked off after a disagreement lead to a shooting in West Valley. Police say it was just before 8 p.m. when two drivers got in some...
kmyu.tv
17-year-old victim shares details on assault that led to deadly officer-involved shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager was allegedly strangled prior to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the assault suspect. Bluffdale police said the 31-year-old suspect confronted officials with a weapon in his hand at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday before he was shot twice and killed by an officer. The kind of weapon the man was holding at the time was not initially shared.
kmyu.tv
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
kmyu.tv
Tooele SWAT incident began when shots were fired while police responded to lewdness report
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — An hours-long SWAT standoff, where the suspect allegedly fired off approximately 20 shots in an hour-and-a-half's time, began as officers were responding to a report of lewdness, according to booking documents filed in the suspect's arrest. Police responded to a home in the area of...
kmyu.tv
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
kmyu.tv
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
kmyu.tv
Day after major I-15 crash is cleaned up, more winter weather on the way
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Crews finished cleaning up a major accident on I-15 Thursday night, just ahead of more winter weather coming this weekend and early next week. State officials said the accident was a good reminder to be cautious and prepared if out on the roads. “We have...
kmyu.tv
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
