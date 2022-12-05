ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

17-year-old victim shares details on assault that led to deadly officer-involved shooting

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager was allegedly strangled prior to an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the assault suspect. Bluffdale police said the 31-year-old suspect confronted officials with a weapon in his hand at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Saturday before he was shot twice and killed by an officer. The kind of weapon the man was holding at the time was not initially shared.
BLUFFDALE, UT
kmyu.tv

AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
MIDVALE, UT
kmyu.tv

Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kmyu.tv

Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy