Utah State

Governor proposes $2.5 billion in tax cuts, new education funding

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a proposal of more than $1 billion in tax cuts and $1.5 billion in new education funding for the upcoming legislative session. To put his tax cut plan in perspective, that's more than five times what the Legislature spent on...
UTAH STATE
Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
OGDEN, UT
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is in custody after a standoff in Tooele that lasted several hours. Tooele Police Corporal Colbey Bentley told KUTV 2News the man was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after reportedly pointing a gun at two people. Officers received a...
TOOELE, UT
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
MIDVALE, UT
Sandy police arrest 7 suspects in porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Sandy City Police Department arrested seven people accused of stealing packages off of front porches. The investigation started after police saw several posts, in a short period of time, from residents on social media, so they set out to locate the suspect’s vehicle.
SANDY, UT
College Football Panel on upcoming Bowl Games

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In this bowl edition of the college football panel, the guys tell you why they think Utah will beat Penn State in the Rose Bowl, why they are thrilled Utah State is in a bowl and why although they are disappointed in BYU's bowl game, they are thrilled Jay Hill is moving to Provo.
PROVO, UT
Pili's 28 points power No. 15 Utah women past BYU, 76-59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah now leads the all-time series, 69-42. The...
PROVO, UT

