Governor proposes $2.5 billion in tax cuts, new education funding
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a proposal of more than $1 billion in tax cuts and $1.5 billion in new education funding for the upcoming legislative session. To put his tax cut plan in perspective, that's more than five times what the Legislature spent on...
Governor's budget proposal zeroes in on water conservation, Great Salt Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s governor wants a big part of the next state budget to focus on water. Gov. Spencer Cox is proposing more than half a billion dollars for water conservation and helping the Great Salt Lake. The governor’s proposal comes as Utah continues to...
Stabbing suspect involved in AMBER Alert arrested in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect from an AMBER Alert and alleged stabbing has been arrested, according to the Unified Police Department. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, was located in Ogden and will be transported to Salt Lake County for an interview, police said. They said he will be...
Take 2 Podcast: Gov. Cox proposed budget, Congress votes to codify same-sex marriage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Congress votes to codify same sex and interracial marriage- where did Utah’s delegation fall?. Senator Mitt Romney 2024: The latest poll and is he running?. Democrats win in Georgia: Historically, bad year for Republicans, great year for Dems. Utah Legislative...
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
K-9s search East High after possible bomb threat; students evacuated to nearby location
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police determined there was no danger at East High School in Salt Lake City after a possible bomb threat led to a search of the school. Students were evacuated early Friday afternoon in response to the threat, according to police. Per the school's emergency...
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is in custody after a standoff in Tooele that lasted several hours. Tooele Police Corporal Colbey Bentley told KUTV 2News the man was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after reportedly pointing a gun at two people. Officers received a...
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
White Supremacist with extensive criminal history captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Utah's At-Large fugitives that 2News previously reported in October has been arrested. Steven Allmark Sanders, 41, was arrested Wednesday by the Metro Gang Unit, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police. Sanders was listed on the Metro Gang Unit's 10 most...
Day after major I-15 crash is cleaned up, more winter weather on the way
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Crews finished cleaning up a major accident on I-15 Thursday night, just ahead of more winter weather coming this weekend and early next week. State officials said the accident was a good reminder to be cautious and prepared if out on the roads. “We have...
Tooele SWAT incident began when shots were fired while police responded to lewdness report
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — An hours-long SWAT standoff, where the suspect allegedly fired off approximately 20 shots in an hour-and-a-half's time, began as officers were responding to a report of lewdness, according to booking documents filed in the suspect's arrest. Police responded to a home in the area of...
Sandy police arrest 7 suspects in porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Sandy City Police Department arrested seven people accused of stealing packages off of front porches. The investigation started after police saw several posts, in a short period of time, from residents on social media, so they set out to locate the suspect’s vehicle.
Family, friends of two Hunter High teens killed speak out after suspect pleads guilty
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family at a downtown vigil voiced their anger from this week's sentencing for a Hunter High School teen who shot and killed two fellow students in January. Around 50 to 70 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office....
Assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An officer-involved shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Bluffdale on Saturday. Officials responded to the area of 750 West and Plymouth Rock Lane at the Beacon Hill Apartments, where crime scene tape secured the area. AnnElise Harrison, a spokesperson with Saratoga Springs who provides...
College Football Panel on upcoming Bowl Games
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In this bowl edition of the college football panel, the guys tell you why they think Utah will beat Penn State in the Rose Bowl, why they are thrilled Utah State is in a bowl and why although they are disappointed in BYU's bowl game, they are thrilled Jay Hill is moving to Provo.
Pili's 28 points power No. 15 Utah women past BYU, 76-59
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah now leads the all-time series, 69-42. The...
