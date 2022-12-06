Read full article on original website
NFR Day 7: Helena's Ty Erickson captures second go-round win in three nights
LAS VEGAS — For the second time in three nights, Ty Erickson rose above the steer wrestling pack at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Meanwhile, Clay Tryan and Chase Brooks won money Wednesday as Montana's competitors again put together a solid effort at the Thomas & Mack Center.
NFR Day 6: Lisa Lockhart maintains hold on average lead; Helena's Timmy Sparing cashes in
LAS VEGAS — The power went out Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center early in the sixth performance of the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. That didn't dim what continues to be a fine week for Lisa Lockhart. Lockhart, who grew up near Circle and calls Oelrichs, S.D.,...
Capital's Tom Carter: From little guy to big star
HELENA — Helena Capital's Tom Carter is the Western AA All-conference MVP, a first team all-conference and first team all-state corner, a first team all-conference and first team all-state running back, the All-State Offensive MVP. But, to him, most importantly– a state champion. “All those accolades are awesome,...
Carroll College men's soccer head coach Doug Mello retires nine seasons after establishing program
HELENA — Carroll College's soccer program was established in 2014 by men’s head coach Doug Mello. After serving nine years as the program’s first and only coach, Mello has announced his retirement. Mello has always been a trailblazer in the world of soccer. He has been a...
"He was a father figure": Butte's Don and Dan Ueland reflect on winning national title with Sonny Holland
BUTTE — Don Ueland can still "vividly remember" that day in the early 1970s when then-Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland strolled up the steps at Butte Central High School to recruit him and his twin brother, Dan. "Here comes this guy with this long trench coat on...
Manhattan Christian boys and girls beat Class B rival Three Forks handily
CHURCHILL — The girls of Manhattan Christian High School made a Class C state tournament appearance last season. With much of their core returning, including their height, they dominated from start to finish against the Three Forks Wolves. The defending Class B champion boys Three Forks Wolves had themselves...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Rapper who boasted in Youtube video about committing COVID fraud sentenced to prison
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rapper who bragged about getting rich by scamming a COVID relief program in a Youtube video and using stolen identities to obtain money was sentenced to over six years in prison on Wednesday. 8 News Now previously reported that Fontrell Baines, 33, also known as “Nuke Bizzle” was arrested in […]
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
Pair in Nevada accused of mail theft arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said. Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.
Las Vegas lawyer is disbarred for forming law firm with nonlaywer who did most of the legal work
A Las Vegas lawyer has been disbarred for forming a law firm with a nonlawyer who held himself out as an attorney, met with clients and provided legal advice. The Nevada Supreme Court disbarred lawyer Gianna M. Orlandi of Las Vegas in Nov. 22 order, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports in a story noted by the Legal Profession Blog.
Coroner identifies body found in Butte culvert
BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities in Butte-Silver Bow have identified the man found dead in a culvert over the weekend as 36-year-old Zach Kazee of Butte. Coroner Lori Durkin says it may take several weeks to get the results of an autopsy being done at the Montana State Crime Lab, but that there were no signs of foul play.
Las Vegas police search for woman wanted for multiple battery charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of various battery charges. 36-year-old Rosalynn Wilson is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, second offense, four counts of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
Fentanyl: Parents tell tragic stories of loss in Butte video series
Butte released a series of video testimonials about the dangers of fentanyl-laced pills that has caused an alarming increase in overdoses in the Mining City.
