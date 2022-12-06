ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

montanasports.com

Capital's Tom Carter: From little guy to big star

HELENA — Helena Capital's Tom Carter is the Western AA All-conference MVP, a first team all-conference and first team all-state corner, a first team all-conference and first team all-state running back, the All-State Offensive MVP. But, to him, most importantly– a state champion. “All those accolades are awesome,...
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Manhattan Christian boys and girls beat Class B rival Three Forks handily

CHURCHILL — The girls of Manhattan Christian High School made a Class C state tournament appearance last season. With much of their core returning, including their height, they dominated from start to finish against the Three Forks Wolves. The defending Class B champion boys Three Forks Wolves had themselves...
MANHATTAN, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
963kklz.com

Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded

Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fairfield Sun Times

Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman

MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
BOZEMAN, MT
jeffersoncountycourier.com

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Coroner identifies body found in Butte culvert

BUTTE, Mont. — Authorities in Butte-Silver Bow have identified the man found dead in a culvert over the weekend as 36-year-old Zach Kazee of Butte. Coroner Lori Durkin says it may take several weeks to get the results of an autopsy being done at the Montana State Crime Lab, but that there were no signs of foul play.
BUTTE, MT
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for woman wanted for multiple battery charges

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of various battery charges. 36-year-old Rosalynn Wilson is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, second offense, four counts of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
LAS VEGAS, NV

