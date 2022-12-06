Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Madison homes lose power after vehicle strikes electric pole
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-vehicle crash caused several homes to lose power Friday morning in Madison. At approximately 3 a.m., Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Raymond Rd. after a vehicle struck an electric pole. Madison Gas & Electric responded to the power outages...
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
nbc15.com
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed
DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
nbc15.com
3 found dead after Watertown house fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were found dead inside a Watertown home that was engulfed in flames overnight, the fire department reported. According to Watertown Fire Department statement, firefighters arrived at the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave., shortly 12:30 a.m. and were informed that the people who lived there were still trapped inside.
nbc15.com
Madison to plow all streets after over 5″ of snow fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Approximately 150 vehicles are hitting the streets of Madison on Friday, working to clear the streets after more than five inches of snow fell on the city through the morning. They will be plowing all Madison streets by the end of the day, the Streets Division indicated.
nbc15.com
BPD: Suspects claiming to work for the city help burglarize home
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is warning people about three people who robbed a home Thursday evening after posing as city workers to get in the door. According to the police department, two of the men went up to the home, in the 1100 block of Harrison Ave., around 6 p.m. They were reportedly wearing bright yellow, long-sleeved shirts, lanyards with an ID badge, and bandannas over their faces.
Burglars disguised as Beloit utility workers rob home
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three men, disguised as Beloit utility workers, stole from a home while the residents were there. According to Beloit Police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, two Hispanic men claiming to be from the city’s water department, knocked on the door of […]
Person dead following vehicle fire near McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — One person is dead following a vehicle fire south of McFarland late Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire happened just before 11:30 a.m. on County Highway AB near U.S. Highway 51 in the town of Dunn. In a news release Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the driver, who was the only person...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said to a room full of applause at the...
nbc15.com
Momentum continues to build with talks of Amtrak in Madison
A community fundraiser was started to treat one veteran's tumors. Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students. Rising numbers of students also reported symptoms of depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide, according to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey released Tuesday. State...
nbc15.com
TSA: Passenger who put dog in backpack for screening was unsure of protocol
“King of Soul” died in Lake Monona plane crash 55 years ago this weekend. Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller. The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. Madison...
nbc15.com
City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open
“King of Soul” died in Lake Monona plane crash 55 years ago this weekend. Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller. The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. Madison...
nbc15.com
MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
MPD reminds Madison residents of ways to give this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many are rushing to take advantage of holiday shopping deals, the Madison Police Department is reminding residents that it’s the season of giving. MPD is highlighting three supply/toy drives aimed to benefit Madison’s youth and their families, according to a blog post. The...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
Madison streets division preparing for accumulating snow, urges drivers to leave extra time to get to destinations
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s streets division is preparing for likely winter weather impacts on roads across the city. Once the snow starts sticking to the roads, 32 plow trucks will head out on the roughly 800 lane-miles of pavement that make up the city’s salt routes, department spokesperson Bryan Johnson said Thursday. Side streets aren’t plowed until three or more...
