NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Kyrie Irving had 33 points and 11 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets finished a seven-game homestand at 6-1 by beating the Atlanta Hawks 120-116 on Friday night.TJ Warren added 14 points and Ben Simmons returned from a four-game absence with a left calf strain with six points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Nets won for the ninth time in 12 games overall. They hadn't played seven straight home games since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago and they took advantage, losing only to the NBA-leading Boston Celtics while surging into fourth...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson capped a season-high 35-point performance with a 360-degree, one-handed dunk in the final seconds that upset Phoenix players, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Suns 128-117 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference. Players and coaches from both teams swarmed around one another angrily as officials frantically stepped in to separate them before both teams finally walked off opposite ends of the court, with Williamson gesturing triumphantly to roaring fans before disappearing down the tunnel to the locker room. Jose Alvarado came off the bench to add 20 points for New Orleans, which had to hold on in the opener of a two-game series after the Suns hit 15 of their 22 made 3-pointers in the second half to erase a 16-point Pelicans lead. CJ McCollum had 18 points for the Pelicans, who have won six straight and 11 of 13. Larry Nance Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas overcame a 4-of-16 shooting night to finish with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. “Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He […]
