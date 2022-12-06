This makes me so sad, as a parent. What is wrong with those kids? They know something, yet they won’t tell. Shame on them, and their code of silence. So sorry for his family.
know in these days there's no such called friends nomore thats why I stick to myself ya it's depressing but it's better like that I hope they find him 🙏 remember 💯 who u choose to be friends with
it's very sad to think that there's a human being and he's not the only one there are people that have left home perhaps just walked right outside their door and vanished into people who know things will not come forward I mean damn write a note or something put a message in a bottle somebody please help these people find their lost loved one if it happened to you that's the only way you would know how they feel I hope it never happens to me
