Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages
An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
Sapulpa's Christmas Chute Is Proof That Oklahoma Goes All Out For The Holidays
People usually cruise down Route 66 in their cars, but this holiday season, a segment of the highway is seeing visitors walking down it—all thanks to thousands of brightly hued Christmas decorations. The Route 66 Christmas Chute in downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, features more than 20,000 square feet of decorations...
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to know
The Tulsa Christmas Parade is an amazing Christmas Event that has been happening since the 1920’s. Its a free event that happens annually. We try to make it to the parade every year.
Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
Muskogee plans for new incentives for small business owners
The City of Muskogee is working to help small business owners grow their shops with a new incentive plan.
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
City Of Bartlesville In Stage 2 Of Water Conservation Efforts
The City of Bartlesville is currently under a stage 2 water conservation effort due to ongoing drought conditions in the area. The city wants to educate residents about ways they can help conserve water. The city' water system is currently down to 69% of the water that is available to...
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
Claremore plans for regional fire and police training center
The City of Claremore and Claremore Police Department are planning to create a Tri-County Fire and Police Training Center in Claremore.
Man loses eye in Broken Arrow home invasion
On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue.
Tulsa organization offers safe place to LGBTQ+ community following warning from DHS
TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Homeland Security is warning LGBTQ+, Jewish, and immigrant communities of domestic terror threats, just weeks after the deadly mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs. Here in Tulsa, vandals have marked Pride signs at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center. Shots were...
Man Accused Of Stealing Bike Rack Arrested After Victim Sees It For Sale On Facebook
A man who had his bike rack stolen got it back after finding it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Tulsa Police say the victim notified police that he planned to meet with the seller, William Gortmaker. Officers stopped Gortmaker, who said he was selling the bike rack for a friend.
One of only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma was purchased
STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the only historic Black schools still standing in Oklahoma has just been purchased. An anonymous donor donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the city of Stillwater to preserve Booker T. Washington School. "Their class motto in 1956 was, ‘Don’t wait for something to...
Burglary suspect found hiding in attic, police say
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after police said she burglarized a home and tried to hide from police in the house’s attic. The Tulsa Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a home in the city on Monday evening for a reported burglary.
