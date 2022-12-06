ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

News On 6

Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages

An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
TULSA, OK
The Daily South

Sapulpa's Christmas Chute Is Proof That Oklahoma Goes All Out For The Holidays

People usually cruise down Route 66 in their cars, but this holiday season, a segment of the highway is seeing visitors walking down it—all thanks to thousands of brightly hued Christmas decorations. The Route 66 Christmas Chute in downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, features more than 20,000 square feet of decorations...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend

A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Bartlesville In Stage 2 Of Water Conservation Efforts

The City of Bartlesville is currently under a stage 2 water conservation effort due to ongoing drought conditions in the area. The city wants to educate residents about ways they can help conserve water. The city' water system is currently down to 69% of the water that is available to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Burglary suspect found hiding in attic, police say

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after police said she burglarized a home and tried to hide from police in the house’s attic. The Tulsa Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a home in the city on Monday evening for a reported burglary.
TULSA, OK

