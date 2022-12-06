ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report

ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Rockville gun shop owner who shot at police could have charges dropped

ROCKVILLE, Md. - An attorney representing the gun shop owner who shot at an undercover Montgomery County police officer asked for Wednesday’s bond hearing to be postponed, so he could speak with the States Attorney’s Office about a new motion he filed, shedding a different light on what police say happened early Tuesday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FBI officer shoots and kills suspect at Metro Center station

The evening commute for some was interrupted by gunfire on Wednesday when police say an off-duty FBI special agent shot a suspect inside Metro Center station. D.C. police is investigating the shooting that left one dead and a federal officer in the hospital. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from outside Metro Center with the latest.
fox5dc.com

Vape shop owner arrested for illegal drugs

A northern Virginia business called 911 to report a burglary and the owner of the business ended up getting arrested instead. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Alexandria with what police say they found inside the vape store.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fatal shooting at Shell gas station

A shooting at a shell gas station in Silver Spring leaves one person dead and Montgomery County Police searching for the suspect. Police are remaining tight-lipped about the details of this shooting but we do know the victim was an employee at the Shell gas station. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports from Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD

