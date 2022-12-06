Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Mother charged in Fentanyl related death of 20-month-old son: police
GAINESVILLE, Va. - Authorities have charged a woman in the death of her 20-month-old son who died after investigators say he ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl over the summer at a home in Prince William County. Police say 37-year-old Tiffany Nicole Stokes called police around 3 a.m. on June...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash
A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested after Benning Road Metro shooting injures woman, two teens
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Benning Road Metro shooting that injured a woman and two teenagers. Metro Transit Police arrested the 16-year-old male suspect in Northwest D.C., charging him with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. The shooting...
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
fox5dc.com
3 teens overdose from Fentanyl in Prince William County, says police
WASHINGTON - Three teens have overdosed on Fentanyl in Prince William County in the past week, according to police. On Dec. 3, police responded to a home in Manassas for an unresponsive 17-year-old male. The family began CPR and administered Narcan while alerting medical services, but the teen died. On...
fox5dc.com
Rockville gun shop owner who shot at police could have charges dropped
ROCKVILLE, Md. - An attorney representing the gun shop owner who shot at an undercover Montgomery County police officer asked for Wednesday’s bond hearing to be postponed, so he could speak with the States Attorney’s Office about a new motion he filed, shedding a different light on what police say happened early Tuesday morning.
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
fox5dc.com
FBI officer shoots and kills suspect at Metro Center station
The evening commute for some was interrupted by gunfire on Wednesday when police say an off-duty FBI special agent shot a suspect inside Metro Center station. D.C. police is investigating the shooting that left one dead and a federal officer in the hospital. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from outside Metro Center with the latest.
fox5dc.com
Metro operations back to normal after off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills suspected attacker at station
WASHINGTON - Metro operations are back to normal Thursday after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside a downtown Washington, D.C. station after investigators say he was attacked. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Metro Center station along the Red Line...
fox5dc.com
Vape shop owner arrested for illegal drugs
A northern Virginia business called 911 to report a burglary and the owner of the business ended up getting arrested instead. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Alexandria with what police say they found inside the vape store.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County vape shop owner arrested for attempting to sell marijuana
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - The owner of a Fairfax County vape shop has been arrested for attempting to sell marijuana, mushrooms and various THC products. Police say officers were called to #VA SPARKS at 8727 Cooper Road in the Mount Vernon District on Monday morning for a burglary report.
fox5dc.com
LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler will be paid full salary for next year
ASHBURN, Va. - Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler will be paid his full salary for the next year after he was fired following the release of a scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student. According to LCPS...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
fox5dc.com
Suitland High School student shot on school grounds; 14-year-old arrested
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Suitland High School is on lockdown after police say a student was shot on school grounds and a 14-year-old has been arrested. The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. outside the school in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights. Police Chief Aziz...
fox5dc.com
Turning vacant office spaces into homeless shelters
Fairfax County is considering the idea of turning vacant office spaces into homeless shelters. David Kaplan has the details.
fox5dc.com
Fatal shooting at Shell gas station
A shooting at a shell gas station in Silver Spring leaves one person dead and Montgomery County Police searching for the suspect. Police are remaining tight-lipped about the details of this shooting but we do know the victim was an employee at the Shell gas station. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports from Silver Spring.
fox5dc.com
Police give update on Silver Spring Shell gas station shooting
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting at a Shell gas station in Silver Spring. The preliminary investigation determined that a gunman shot the gas station clerk after an altercation.
Comments / 0