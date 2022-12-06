ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Pickens Co. council votes on the future of Highway 11

By Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ry4Ez_0jYf5vBk00

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Council members made a decision about the fate of Highway 11 that runs through its county on Monday night.

This comes after council members have been working on a Highway 11 preservation study for a scenic alternative to I-85.

“Tonight’s vote on the ordinance pertaining to Highway 11, and the protection of Highway 11, is so important because it’s been a long time coming,” said council chairman Chris Bowers. “It’s been talked about by our council, for many years.”

“More than a year ago, we really started with this study,” said Bowers. “It has been a conversation for a long time. So, the vote tonight, will solidify, what we’ve heard loud and clear – that folks want to protect our natural resources. They want to protect what God’s given us, truthfully. The mountains, the streams, the lakes just the beauty and that’s really what it’s all about tonight,” Bowers said.

Council members voted five to one, to protect what they said are private properties along Highway 11.

“Without this ordinance in place, people can go up there to build whatever they want to. This ordinance will do the opposite of that. So, this ordinance basically puts in place restrictions on any commercial development, but doesn’t hurt anyone’s personal property rights,” said Roy Costner, Vice-Chair of Pickens County Council.

Costner said there’s no big plan for development right now.

“We want to put these protections in place just so that, if you want to build a commercial building, cool, you can, but you’ve got to follow these guidelines,” Costner said.

Council proposed measures like a 150-foot barrier between the roadway and any development, and no heavy industrial development.

“It won’t seem like a lot of changes for many. You’ll have to maybe follow some color palette or maybe your building faces the right direction, if you want to build something more than residential. But, if all you’re looking for is residential, you’re not going to know a difference at all,” Bowers said.

Costner also said they are basically restricting any commercial development where you can see it from Highway 11.

Commercial businesses must follow design standards.

“So in other words, if they’re going to build something, it’s got to look a certain way,” Costner said.

Leaders said they’re trying to put in restrictions to preserve the area.

“What we’re ultimately are trying to achieve is when you drive down Highway 11, it’s a scenic Highway 11. That your view is not impeded by big buildings or by man-made structures. What we’re trying to do is in a way, kind of like the National Forestry Service does, where you preserve an area, and you leave it undisturbed,” Bowers said. “We want you to be able to use your land, but just make it fit to where when you’re driving down Highway 11, you can see our beautiful Table Rock or you can see that beautiful lake or those streams,” he said.

“This ordinance actually takes that USDO (Unified Sustainable Development Ordinance), a step further, and it talks about some of the building materials or what the building structure needs to look like or how much can be viewable from the road,” Bowers said. “Those are the things that are in the ordinance. It just kinds of strengthens and solidifies what’s already in place,” he said.

Councilman Alex Saitta is the only member who voted against the ordinance. He said it doesn’t go far enough, adding that the 150-foot barrier provides little additional protection.

The ordinance was passed after third and final reading.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance

City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for stealing trucks in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on November 23rd, deputies responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24. Deputies learned that two men entered the property […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Black smoke from crematorium choking cyclists? Metered parking spaces downtown MIA?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies, and the real answers:. Question: Any idea why Asheville Area Alternative Funerals & Cremation Services on Riverside Drive is able to periodically spew clouds of black smoke (made up of I-shudder-to-think-what composition) from its low-lying crematorium smokestack with apparent impunity? At times it settles down on the bike lane, forcing bicyclists (me included) to pant through it! Does this business comply with local air quality rules? Does it have any violations on file?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Power restored for over 1K in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County. The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m. The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines. The estimated time of restoration was 2:15 p.m. according […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn High School lockout ends

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire. According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy