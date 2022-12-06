Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Sigfox tech owner UnaBiz doubles its Series B funding to $50 million
The funding was led by SPARX Group, an investment company based in Tokyo, with participation from G K Goh Holdings and Optimal Investment, all returning investors. A UnaBiz representative told TechCrunch that the new capital will prepare UnaBiz for its next stage of growth so it can focus on driving commercial activities and delivery to customers in 2023, regardless of economic conditions.
9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America
LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
3 methods for investors assessing AI-readiness in portfolio companies
With real-time data on hand and more automated decision-making, the processes and cadences we take for granted now will be obsolete. From quarterly board meetings to sign-off processes, AI will revolutionize the way we conceptualize, execute and report on business activities. This technology will change the way the world works....
TechCrunch
Porsche, World Fund join $63M bet on batteries for electric planes
World Fund, a one-year-old venture firm that backs European climate startups, led the deal. Abacon Capital and Vsquared Ventures also chipped in. Customcells develops and recycles high-performance lithium-ion batteries that power products like cars, medical equipment and fossil fuel development (despite its stated decarbonization goals). The company also makes batteries for high-heat environments north of 122 degrees F. For this funding round, Customcells has a specific aim in mind: accelerating its push into “e-aviation” as well as its expansion outside of Germany and into the U.S. and Asia.
TechCrunch
African credit-led fintech Finclusion raises additional capital amidst rebrand
The news follows a January announcement that the fintech, which uses AI algorithms to provide financial services to African customers via an array of credit-centric products, raised $20 million in debt and equity pre-Series A financing. Fin also raised a $20 million debt facility from emerging markets debt provider Lendable in September 2021, bringing its total capital secured in equity and debt to $42 million.
TechCrunch
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
TechCrunch
Airtable, last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, lays off over 250
(Update: The layoff was announced internally alongside an executive departure. Airtable’s chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer have all parted ways with the company, effective today, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.) Now, Airtable’s employees are facing the same feeling. Last valued at $11 billion, the...
TechCrunch
Akros Technologies, an AI-powered asset management platform, raises funding from Z Holdings
Technology such as AI has digitized the finance sector, ranging from payments and remittances to lending. However, asset management is still in the nascent stage of digitization, according to the chief strategy officer and co-founder of Akros Technologies, Jin Chung. Akros Technologies wants to disrupt the current asset management industry...
TechCrunch
Duffl’s David Lin dishes on why traditional rapid grocery delivery is not working
An industry that was on fire at the beginning of the global pandemic, mainly due to people forgoing IRL grocery shopping, has slowed as shoppers returned to brick-and-mortar stores. As a result, several so-called q-commerce companies pumped the brakes. Getir said it would acquire competitor Gorillas and plans to inject...
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
New York's retail dispensaries allowed to deliver marijuana
NEW YORK -- As some New Yorkers await brick-and-mortar dispensaries to buy adult-use retail marijuana, delivery will soon be an option across the state.The Office of Cannabis Management says New York's conditional adult-use retail dispensary licensees can start delivering product via bike, scooter, vehicle or on foot."We thought while we wait for some of these locations to come online, while people take the time to find space, we should give everybody an opportunity to get started on retail delivery," said OCM Chief of Staff Axel Bernabe.Delivery guidance was released Friday:It will be online and phone orders only; no in-person sales...
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS: How to start your own business, create a flexible schedule, and make six figures in revenue
Virtual assisting is a flexible way to earn ancillary income amid the economic slowdown. Successful virtual assistants share how to start your brand.
TechCrunch
Tesla appears to be turning back to radar for its vehicles
The disclosure, which was first reported by Electrek, comes as the company faces scrutiny over the safety and capabilities of its standard advanced driver assistance system known as Autopilot and the $15,000 optional upgraded product branded as “Full Self-Driving.” Tesla FSD beta software offers some automated driving features but is not a self-driving system.
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tokocrypto Token Holders Benefit From Reports of Binance Acquiring the Indonesian Exchange
Prices: Bitcoin's late surge sends it above $17K again. Insights: Tokocrypto would not confirm reports that Binance is acquiring the Indonesia exchange. In the interim, Tokocrypto token holders are seeing the token price rise. Bitcoin Returns Above $17K After Late Surge. By James Rubin. Bitcoin ignored concerns about inflation, a...
TechCrunch
Thoma Bravo adds record $32B in new capital to fuel buyout funds
The company is assigning $24.3 billion to Thoma Bravo Fund XV, $6.2 billion to Thoma Bravo Discover Fund IV and $1.8 billion to the Thoma Bravo Explore Fund II. Buyout funds are typically used to buy mature companies, often taking a public company private. As an example, the firm spent...
TechCrunch
Vaultree raises $12.8M to let companies more easily work with encrypted data
Spurred by the trends (and the large addressable market), Dressler, Lasmaili, Mc Brearty and Weigandt developed software that let companies work with fully encrypted data without first needing to decrypt it. They then commercialized it, founding Vaultree, which sells access to the software in a software-as-a-service model. “Most companies encrypt...
