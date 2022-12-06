NEW YORK -- As some New Yorkers await brick-and-mortar dispensaries to buy adult-use retail marijuana, delivery will soon be an option across the state.The Office of Cannabis Management says New York's conditional adult-use retail dispensary licensees can start delivering product via bike, scooter, vehicle or on foot."We thought while we wait for some of these locations to come online, while people take the time to find space, we should give everybody an opportunity to get started on retail delivery," said OCM Chief of Staff Axel Bernabe.Delivery guidance was released Friday:It will be online and phone orders only; no in-person sales...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO