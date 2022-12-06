ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

Police announce arrest of suspect in fatal west Denver shooting

Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted in a first-degree murder case out of west Denver. Shaun Eric Solan was taken into custody this week.Solan was located by officers on Wednesday night, 17 days after the crime took place. It happened on the 100 block of North Osceola Street.Officers found an adult man that evening who had been shot. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.The name of the victim hasn't been released.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Man says he shot his mother in Greeley; woman pronounced dead at hospital

A man is behind bars after he told police he shot his mother when they responded to a home. Police found a woman in the home, who later died. Greeley Police Department arrested 26-year-old Andrew Sweatt, who police say admitted to the shooting at a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue on Thursday night. According to the press release, police responded to the home after receiving a call just before 5:15 p.m. Police found Sweatt, and then found a 50-year-old woman inside the home, who was described as unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman was not identified in the press release despite police confirming the suspect says it was his mother. Sweatt was booked into the Weld County Jail and faces a charge for Murder in the First Degree. Anyone with information can contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
BLACK HAWK, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County

A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Teen charged as adult in deadly shooting at Denver Skate Park

The teenager charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy at a skate park on April 23 will be charged as an adult. Juan Herrera-Lozano died after he was shot at the Denver Skate Park near 20th and Little Raven. Owen Ruiz was also 16 years old at the time he was arrested for the shooting. He faces six charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and having a weapon by a previous offender.According to the arrest affidavit, Ruiz yelled at Herrera-Lozano asking, "Do you remember me?" To which the victim replied, "No."That's when police said Ruiz opened fire, killing Herrera-Lozano. Police placed Ruiz in the park at the time of the shooting because he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man charged in dispute between families that turns violent in LaSalle

A man has been arrested on charges of child abuse, menacing, and harassment after an ongoing dispute between families turns violent. Phillip Vigil, 22, is accused of punching two people and pointing a gun at a person at a home on the 400 block of 3rd Street in LaSalle last month. The Greeley Tribune reports police claim witnesses said he threatened: “Don’t think I won’t shoot.” Police said one of the victims pointed a gun at Vigil, and he fled. Six children were inside the home as the incident unfolded, and one of the victims already had a protection order against Vigil. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Truck driver in fatal I-25 crash faces felony charges

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after a truck slammed into the back of a car on Interstate 25, killing a family driving back home to Wyoming, the driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus Puebla, 26, was arrested Thursday night in connection to the June...
WELD COUNTY, CO

