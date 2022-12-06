ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

hawaiinewsnow.com

Report finds sharp spike in percentage of Hawaii residents living in poverty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows a worrisome jump in the number of Hawaii families who are struggling to afford basic needs like housing, food and clothing. On Tuesday, Aloha United Way released its most recent “ALICE Report” that tracks how people are doing financially. It found the number of people living in poverty in Hawaii grew from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022.
HAWAII STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,371 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,371 COVID cases and 7 deaths in the last week. There are 1,043 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 105 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 147 on Maui, eight on Molokai and 20 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 368,723. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mauinow.com

Ledcor plans nearly 1,000 homes in S. Maui after previous luxury proposal had pushback

Ledcor Maui LP is planning nearly 1,000 single- and multi-family residential units on eight properties not far from the shores of Kīhei and Wailea. The company is in the early stages of an environmental study that’s part of a lengthy permit and approvals process needed to develop its Ledcor South Maui Properties and Improvements project. This plan calls for 925 to 975 units in residential communities to include open spaces, amenities and pedestrian paths, along with required workforce housing, park dedication and infrastructure upgrades on a total of about 156 acres.
WAILEA, HI
959theriver.com

Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes

FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
HAWAII STATE
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation

December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii private school gets big grant to expand innovative global exchange platform

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific Institute announced Thursday that it has received a huge grant that will go toward its new extended learning program. The school said it was awarded a $250,000 Educational Leadership Grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation, which looks to award schools demonstrating bold, new ideas to address challenges.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entrepreneurs use Hawaii experiences to drive change in the Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elvin Laceda says his experience in Hawaii was life-changing. “It enabled me to see things differently, and how it can be applied in the Philippines,” he said. While he was a student at Brigham Young University-Hawaii, he created RiceUp ― a program that helps farmers “rise...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Josh Green gives go-ahead to massive stadium district redevelopment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is giving the go-ahead to the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and a surrounding entertainment district. The decision reverses Gov. David Ige’s effort to simplify the plan by using a $350 million appropriation to build the stadium as a traditional government project. But there are still fears the public-private partnership could get out of control.
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE

