ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, KS

‘There’s no place like Tampa’: Tampa Bay welcomes entire town of Tampa, Kansas

By Kaycee Sloan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPVtz_0jYf5HK200

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – From one Tampa to another, Tampa Bay is welcoming the entire town of Tampa, Kansas, to experience Florida living.

With the help of Visit Tampa Bay and Southwest Airlines, the town’s entire population of 100 was invited to visit Tampa. On Monday, 95 of the residents touched down in sunny Florida.

Upon their arrival, the city’s new guests were welcomed to Tampa International Airport with multiple signs, one of them reading “there is no place like Tampa,” nodding to the iconic movie ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ that’s set in Kansas.

Bell Textron wins Army helicopter contract

According to a press release, the small rural town of Tampa, Kansas, has just 24 businesses, including a fitness center, a hair salon, a few restaurants, and a construction center, to name a few.

To compare, Tampa Bay has a population of around 3 million people, with multiple outdoor activities, roller coasters, and plenty of things to do to stay busy year-round.

TPA shared on its Twitter page that the entire town will spend its week exploring the city.

While here, fellow Tampa residents will indulge in all things Florida and Tampa Bay, including trips to the zoo, aquarium, history and art centers, eating at Tampa’s best dining spots, and of course, walking along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several free Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights […]
TAMPA, FL
KSN News

No. 6 Kansas visits rival Mizzou for first time in 10 years

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. grew up in the shadows of the University of Missouri, and he played his prep basketball at Rock Bridge High School, just a short drive down South Providence Road from the heart of the college campus. Imagine what folks back there thought as they watched him lead Kansas […]
LAWRENCE, KS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
NBC News

2 Kansas high schools investigate after students accused of taunting basketball team with Black baby doll, racist chants

Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school’s basketball team. Topeka High School’s team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Valley Center woman killed in Park City crash

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Park City Police Department identified the person killed in the Tuesday morning crash at 85ht Street North and Hydraulic as 63-year-old Judy E. Ward, of Valley Center. Police said Ward died at the scene. In the crash, reported a little before 9:30 a.m.,...
PARK CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy