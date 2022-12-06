Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas team up for doubles loss following Wimbledon feud
Talk about an unlikely pairing... Just months after their tense clash at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have teamed up to play doubles at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. After both losing their opening matches at the Saudi Arabia-based tournament, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas were automatically put together as a doubles...
Sporting News
'I'm not retiring suckers!': How Kendra Cocksedge reacted to winning the World Cup
Kendra Cocksedge admits the joy in the moment her Black Ferns won the World Cup had her reconsidering her plans to retire, but ultimately the Black Ferns’ most-capped-ever player finds herself satisfied with her career and in a good space to leave her playing days behind. Cocksedge was a...
