Reports about Mike Zimmer Appear to Be False
Mike Zimmer served as an assistant and consultant at Jackson State in 2022, and many believed that he landed a new gig this week. The Vikings employed Zimmer from 2014 to 2021 as head coach, and the club was the NFL’s 10th-best franchise during the timeframe per wins and losses.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions
It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About
The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
Update on Vikings ‘Illness’ Situation
Five Minnesota Vikings players missed Wednesday’s practice due to an anonymous illness listed on the team’s first injury report. But tentatively, with the team traveling to Detroit for a date with the Lions in three days, the mini-crisis may be averted. Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune reported...
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
The National Folks Picking the Lions over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) are two-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Detroit Lions (5-7) in Week 14. The Lions flogged the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 13 at home, clinging to a tiny chance of reaching the postseason tournament. The Vikings toppled the Jets by a score of 27-22 to sweep the AFC East.
Anonymous Illness Ravages Vikings Injury Report
With the lengthiest injury report to date in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings are evidently battling an illness in the locker room four days before a date with the Detroit Lions. The 2022 season, so far, has accounted for a mostly healthy Vikings season, outside of some outliers like Irv Smith (TE), Lewis Cine (S), and Andrew Booth (CB). Minnesota has also battled “normal” NFL injuries to Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Akayleb Evans.
Justin Jefferson is No Longer Atop the Pro Bowl Podium
Not too long ago, we learned that Justin Jefferson – Minnesota’s best player – was leading all NFL players in Pro Bowl voting. Many overlook the game (a game that isn’t actually occurring this year) and yet it can still be fun to see a fan favorite get recognition.
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through December 6th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Vikings Can Become King of 2 Divisions on Sunday
Before the season started, expectations were low about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Folks saw a team that missed the postseason for two consecutive years with a tumultuous offseason. Head coach Mike Zimmer had to leave the organization after his eight-year employment. He led the team from disastrous years to a...
Viking Fined for a Wee Bit of Twerking
The NFL doesn’t look fondly on ‘twerking’ or any touchdown celebration it considers too controversial. Well, there was a smallish twerk on Sunday during the Minnesota Vikings 27-22 triumph over the New York Jets — and your friends at the NFL’s front office noticed. Alexander...
Detroit Rookie WR Just 1 Part of Horror Script Written for Sunday
This weekend’s Vikings game against the Detroit Lions is starting to have the feel of a pre-written script for a horror movie set to torment the team and its fans. And it might have the potential to be a violent slasher. If it weren’t bad enough that the so-called...
Don’t Get Tricked about the Lions Defense
By now, you’ve been filibustered this week about how poorly the Detroit Lions defense has played through 13 weeks of the 2022 season. Indeed, the team ranks 32nd in Yards Allowed and 32nd in Points Allowed — not ideal for Dan Campbell and friends. But with the Minnesota...
Star LSU Receiver Won’t Enter 2023 NFL Draft
One of the more compelling early 2023 NFL Draft storylines was star LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Throughout his career with the Tigers, he’s emerged as one of the more talented receivers in all of college football during his first two seasons. That being said, Boutte had a rather...
Vikings Face Toughest Remaining Challenge of Season. Yes, from Them.
The Vikings can clinch the NFC North title on Sunday in Detroit, but I think there’s a good chance they’ll have to wait until the following Saturday when they host the lowly Colts. The Lions have won four of their last five games, with their only defeat a...
Whoodathunkit. Quiet Kirk = Winning Kirko.
By every major quarterback ranking metric, Kirk Cousins is having his “worst” year as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback. And still, the Vikings are 10-2 through 13 weeks, firmly in control of the No. 2 seed of the NFC’s playoff chase. If the playoffs started today, Minnesota would host the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round, with a chance to host an additional home playoff game if it knocked off Geno Smith and friends.
PurplePTSD: Mike Zimmer Reports Flying Everywhere, the Lions, a Victory Guarantee
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Mike Zimmer rumor mill is suddenly relentless, and PPTSD...
