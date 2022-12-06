ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Reports about Mike Zimmer Appear to Be False

Mike Zimmer served as an assistant and consultant at Jackson State in 2022, and many believed that he landed a new gig this week. The Vikings employed Zimmer from 2014 to 2021 as head coach, and the club was the NFL’s 10th-best franchise during the timeframe per wins and losses.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news

Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions

It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
VikingsTerritory

The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About

The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
VikingsTerritory

Update on Vikings ‘Illness’ Situation

Five Minnesota Vikings players missed Wednesday’s practice due to an anonymous illness listed on the team’s first injury report. But tentatively, with the team traveling to Detroit for a date with the Lions in three days, the mini-crisis may be averted. Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune reported...
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
VikingsTerritory

The National Folks Picking the Lions over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) are two-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Detroit Lions (5-7) in Week 14. The Lions flogged the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 13 at home, clinging to a tiny chance of reaching the postseason tournament. The Vikings toppled the Jets by a score of 27-22 to sweep the AFC East.
VikingsTerritory

Anonymous Illness Ravages Vikings Injury Report

With the lengthiest injury report to date in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings are evidently battling an illness in the locker room four days before a date with the Detroit Lions. The 2022 season, so far, has accounted for a mostly healthy Vikings season, outside of some outliers like Irv Smith (TE), Lewis Cine (S), and Andrew Booth (CB). Minnesota has also battled “normal” NFL injuries to Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Akayleb Evans.
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET

For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
VikingsTerritory

The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through December 6th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Can Become King of 2 Divisions on Sunday

Before the season started, expectations were low about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Folks saw a team that missed the postseason for two consecutive years with a tumultuous offseason. Head coach Mike Zimmer had to leave the organization after his eight-year employment. He led the team from disastrous years to a...
VikingsTerritory

Viking Fined for a Wee Bit of Twerking

The NFL doesn’t look fondly on ‘twerking’ or any touchdown celebration it considers too controversial. Well, there was a smallish twerk on Sunday during the Minnesota Vikings 27-22 triumph over the New York Jets — and your friends at the NFL’s front office noticed. Alexander...
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Get Tricked about the Lions Defense

By now, you’ve been filibustered this week about how poorly the Detroit Lions defense has played through 13 weeks of the 2022 season. Indeed, the team ranks 32nd in Yards Allowed and 32nd in Points Allowed — not ideal for Dan Campbell and friends. But with the Minnesota...
VikingsTerritory

Star LSU Receiver Won’t Enter 2023 NFL Draft

One of the more compelling early 2023 NFL Draft storylines was star LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Throughout his career with the Tigers, he’s emerged as one of the more talented receivers in all of college football during his first two seasons. That being said, Boutte had a rather...
VikingsTerritory

Whoodathunkit. Quiet Kirk = Winning Kirko.

By every major quarterback ranking metric, Kirk Cousins is having his “worst” year as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback. And still, the Vikings are 10-2 through 13 weeks, firmly in control of the No. 2 seed of the NFC’s playoff chase. If the playoffs started today, Minnesota would host the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round, with a chance to host an additional home playoff game if it knocked off Geno Smith and friends.
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

