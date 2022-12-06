ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEAU-TV 13

Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall opens Friday, tickets $1 Dec. 9-11

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall is opening Friday. A social media post via the Micon Cinemas Facebook Page says, “We’ve hung the sign and are ready to pop corn at our new Micon Oakwood location.”. According to an additional social media post via...
WEAU-TV 13

The challenges Christmas tree farms face

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The weekend of Christmas and the first weekend in December are what is often called the busy season for Christmas tree farmers as people look to get into the holiday spirit. “We’ve had fantastic years of live trees,” Greg Hann, Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association...
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County hosts annual Holiday Drive-Thru Appreciation Event for foster families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County’s Department of Human Services hosted its 3rd annual Holiday Drive-Thru Appreciation Event Thursday. The event is a way to celebrate the holidays for area foster families. There are about 150 families licensed or currently fostering kids across Eau Claire County. Community members and businesses stepped up with donations and gift cards to hand out during Thursday’s event.
WEAU-TV 13

Volunteers bringing blankets to ECASD students in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some students in Eau Claire received blankets Thursday. Volunteers loaded up blankets at Pine Meadow Golf Course to be delivered to Eau Claire Area School District students. These blankets are being given to students dealing with issues of homelessness. The blankets were made by volunteers...
WEAU-TV 13

Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 8th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter prep sports roll on with both hockey and basketball squads in action. In boys’ hockey, Hudson battles Big Rivers rival Memorial, Rice Lake takes on Chippewa Falls, and RAM hits the road to Wisconsin Rapids. In girls’ hockey, the ECA Stars host Medford....
WEAU-TV 13

“Raise Spirits, Give Hope..in a Box”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” is a fundraising campaign for the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic. Instead of gathering at an in-person event, you have the opportunity to support the Free Clinic by ordering a themed box filled with food and beverage to enjoy at your leisure in your home.
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
cvtc.edu

From solitary confinement to commencement

Felon, recovering addict to graduate from CVTC with honors. Adam Gilson, 38, graduates on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from Chippewa Valley Technical College, with a degree in Substance Use Disorder Counseling after two stints in prison. He’s nine years sober and ready to help others get on the right track.
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
winonaradio.com

Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest

(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary

Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
drydenwire.com

Eau Claire Man Arrested After Multi-County Chase Sunday Night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (DrydenWire) — A 57-year-old Eau Claire was arrested over the weekend following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Dunn County. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at around 11:30p, deputies from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office were in contact with a subject inside an unregistered vehicle at a closed business parking lot on Chuck Lane, Township of Union, Eau Claire County.
