Overland Park City Council approves apartments at 135th Street, Antioch Road

The Overland Park City Council, after pointed questions to city staff and hearing from the developers and opponents, voted Monday night to approve an apartment complex at 135th Street and Antioch Road.

The vote was 7-4.

Seven yes votes were needed to pass the development proposal.

The complex will be built on the southwest corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road.

After the city's planning commission approved a development proposal in July, the council voted at its Aug. 15 meeting to send the proposal back to the Planning Commission for deviation requests, according to a city document.

Among the changes to the project are reducing one apartment building from five to four stories and the number of apartments from 446 to 413.

A movie theatre, a Stroud's restaurant and other retail businesses are nearby.

Property to the south of the development is part of the Blue Valley Recreation Sports Complex.

No word on when the developers will break ground and when the project will be completed.

