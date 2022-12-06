ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Overland Park City Council approves apartments at 135th Street, Antioch Road

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6wyj_0jYf38FU00

The Overland Park City Council, after pointed questions to city staff and hearing from the developers and opponents, voted Monday night to approve an apartment complex at 135th Street and Antioch Road.

The vote was 7-4.

Seven yes votes were needed to pass the development proposal.

The complex will be built on the southwest corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road.

After the city's planning commission approved a development proposal in July, the council voted at its Aug. 15 meeting to send the proposal back to the Planning Commission for deviation requests, according to a city document.

Among the changes to the project are reducing one apartment building from five to four stories and the number of apartments from 446 to 413.

A movie theatre, a Stroud's restaurant and other retail businesses are nearby.

Property to the south of the development is part of the Blue Valley Recreation Sports Complex.

No word on when the developers will break ground and when the project will be completed.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluevalleypost.com

7 Brew Coffee opening 2 Overland Park drive-thrus

Arkansas-based 7 Brew Coffee is making its way to the Kansas City metro with plans to open two drive-thru-only locations in south Overland Park. Catch up quick: The coffee chain is working to open its first Overland Park location at 15041 Metcalf Avenue, near 151st Street, followed by another drive-thru at 11001 Metcalf Avenue, according to city documents.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy