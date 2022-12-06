Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints. Asking...
Bleacher Report
Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield
In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential
Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 14
Saquon Barkley was a surprise addition to the New York Giants' injury report Friday. The running back is officially listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's Week 14 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a neck injury. If he is downgraded before kickoff, it could be a massive blow to fantasy football rosters.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Headlines Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 13
One of the NFL's best defensive players highlights the Madden 23 player ratings after Week 13: Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher rose to a 97 overall after having been rated 96 overall since Week 9. Bosa assembled a dominant performance in San Francisco's 33-17 win over the Miami...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Rips Raiders for Late-Game Collapse in Loss vs. Baker Mayfield, Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium thanks to a late fourth-quarter collapse by Josh McDaniels' squad. A series of defensive penalties and a perfectly-executed drive by Sean McVay's offense in the final moments of the game helped the Rams seal the victory.
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Tops Rankings, Will Levis Rises
Fresh off announcing he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finds himself as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class based on the rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. In his new big board released on Thursday, Kiper moved Levis up one spot to...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report
The NFC Super Bowl Path Is Getting More and More Wide Open
For all intents and purposes, despite a victory Thursday night, last year's NFC champion is out of the 2022 Super Bowl picture. And that's appropriate because the conference's path to the Super Bowl is complicated. Three teams stand out with three or fewer losses entering Week 14, but they have...
Bleacher Report
Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
Bleacher Report
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Odell Beckham Jr. Said He Could Return from Injury in 5 Weeks
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. indicated to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons he needs another five weeks to recover from his torn ACL. Parsons made the revelation Wednesday when speaking to reporters about Beckham's visit. "Obviously he knows we want him, but really just wanted to make him feel...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Jason Garrett Says He's Staying With NBC After Visit to Stanford, Interest in HC Job
Despite receiving strong consideration for the Stanford head-coaching job, Jason Garrett will remain in his current position with NBC Sports. Garrett announced on Twitter he won't be replacing David Shaw:. On Thursday, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Garrett and Sacramento State's Troy Taylor were among the finalists to get...
Bleacher Report
College Football Awards 2022: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction
The College Football Awards doled out its annual collection of distinctions on Thursday night. Below, we'll go through the night's big winners. Maxwell Award (college player of the year): Caleb Williams, USC. Quite the day for Williams, who also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and AP...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders
It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."
Bleacher Report
USC QB Caleb Williams Named 2022 AP College Football Player of the Year
USC quarterback Caleb Williams keeps adding accolades to his resume ahead of the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Williams has been named Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, receiving 32 of 46 first-place votes and 117 total points. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second with six first-place votes and...
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players
Major League Baseball's explosive offseason has seen enormous contracts offered to the game's best, but several coveted players remain in search of a new team. One such player is 2017 World Series champ and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In an offseason that has treated Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts very...
Comments / 0